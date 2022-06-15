A Wakarusa woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday in Elkhart County.
According to Elkhart County deputies, Brock Maust, 41, New Paris, was driving his vehicle south on C.R. 17 when he reportedly failed to stop for the stop sign at the Ind. 119 intersection and crossed into the path of a second vehicle heading west on Ind. 119, resulting in a collision.
The driver of the second vehicle, Edna Miller, 69, Wakarusa, was transported to Goshen Hospital via ambulance for treatment of chest pain and a laceration to her left hand resulting from the collision.
Maust, who was uninjured, was cited for disregarding a stop sign.
ARRESTS
• Rosalyne Swanson, 40, 1505 Liberty Drive, Mishawaka, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of criminal recklessness with a vehicle at 9 p.m. Tuesday after officers observed a silver passenger car traveling north in the 2300 block of Elkhart Road that was attempting to hit a motorcycle that was also traveling directly beside the car. She was released pending a court date.
• Christopher Estes, 19, 2402 Bashor Road, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery while at his home at 9:07 a.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Austin Miller, 35, 61015 C.R. 21, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of resisting law enforcement and active warrants while near his home at 7:07 a.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFTS
• Daniel Stoltzfus, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 8:46 a.m. Tuesday to report that his bike was stolen while parked at the Goshen Public Library.
• Megan Schmucker, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:58 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole various items while it was parked at 313 S. Third St., Goshen.
• Alice Garcia, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole various items while it was parked at 4219 Cypress Lane, Goshen, sometime during the overnight hours.
• Michelle Miller, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday to report the theft of a pair of earrings from a property at 221 Tanglewood Drive, Goshen, sometime during the early morning hours Tuesday.
• Susan Sailor, 22619 Briarhill Drive, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:43 p.m. Monday to report that here iPhone and driver’s license were stolen sometime between 4:45 and 4:50 p.m. Sunday.
BURGLARIES
• William Waltz contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:13 p.m. Monday to report that someone broke into his storage unit located at 28874 C.R. 4, Elkhart, and stole an Xbox 1, shoes, a Bose surround sound system, a Samsung television and a large amount of makeup.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Dennis Wright, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 6:48 p.m. Tuesday to report vandalism at the men’s bathroom of Oakridge Park, 300 Oakridge Ave., Goshen.