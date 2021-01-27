CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — A Wakarusa company is named in a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from the worksite death of a teenager in Michigan last year.
The family of Rocky Stoner of Marcellus, Michigan, filed the suit in Cass County, accusing three companies, including Wakarusa Heavy Equipment, of being responsible for the 19-year-old’s death. A Kalamazoo law firm representing the family announced the filing in a news release Wednesday.
The case alleges Stoner, while working at Sparks Cedarlee Farms near Cassopolis, was guiding a metal truss into place while helping build a kit-style storage facility in May 2019. Another worker, who was operating a cherry-picker truck, was moving the truss when it struck a power line. Stoner was electrocuted in the process, according to the release.
The suit claims Sparks Cedarlee Farms put Stoner in danger by having him help install the building, “in an unsafe environment without taking required safety precautions.” The suit also claims Wakarusa Heavy Equipment, which rented out the cherry picker, didn’t ensure workers at the site had appropriate training and certification to operate the truck, the release shows.
The manufacturer of the kit-style building is also named in the suit for failing to provide warning or instruction for safely assembling the structure, the release shows.
The lawsuit was filed Jan. 22 in Cass County Circuit Court.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Harry Redmond reported to Elkhart County police the inside of his vehicle was vandalized with bleach while it was parked at Indiana Galvanizing, 51072 Lovejoy Drive, in Middlebury sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. Tuesday.
• Kennedy Miller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle had been vandalized at 61109 C.R. 17 sometime between 1 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Monday.
THEFT
Staff at Lowe’s Home Improvement reported to Goshen police a theft that occurred at the store, 2219 Rieth Blvd., on Sunday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Oliver Nafziger, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday his vehicle had been damaged at some time.
