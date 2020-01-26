Goshen police made several arrests over the weekend. Those were:
• Dominick Ambrose, 22, 1205 West Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 1:18 p.m. Friday on a charge of battery on a minor.
Police said a family member of a minor provided police with a video of the incident and Ambrose was then located at 4041 Tyler Lane and arrested. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Makayla Snyder, 18, 713 Lincolnway East, was jailed on a charge of invasion of privacy Friday after police received a report from a Goshen mother who told them her daughter had run away with Snyder. Police found the juvenile and returned her to the custody of her mother.
• A group of five juvenile males were taken into custody by Goshen police at 11:55 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road.
Police reported they were called to the store on a report that the group was vandalizing the store. One of the juveniles was arrested on a charge of vandalism and released to his mother. The four other juveniles were issued no-trespassing warnings and released.
• A Goshen mother reported her 16-year-old son was incorrigible at 103 S. Eighth St. at 4:32 p.m. Saturday. Police arrested the boy and released him to the custody of his mother.
• Cameron Mendez, 29, 709 S. Ninth St., Goshen, was arrested at 3:12 a.m. Sunday on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving while his driver’s license was suspended.
Police said the arrest occurred at North Sixth and Middlebury streets after short car and foot pursuits.
Mendez was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Lenin Flores, 28, 223 Tanglewood Drive, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The arrest was at 3:40 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Wilden Avenue.
Flores was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Jose Luis Torres Jr., 27, of 1355 Fisher St., South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police at 3:04 a.m. Sunday at Main and Pike streets. Torres was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
THEFTS/FRAUDS
• Lisa Newsome told Goshen police Friday that her debit card and other items were taken from her purse while it was in her residence at 215 W. Madison St.
• Charity Denlinger of Goshen reported to Goshen police Friday a case of fraud. Police said they filed a report about the incident.
• Barbara Weaver of Goshen told Goshen police Saturday that someone made fraudulent charges to her debit card.
• A theft from 614 Connie Court was reported by Brandy Ross to Goshen police Saturday. The report does not state what was stolen.
• Luis Camilo, 21, 92 Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, told Goshen police Sunday that someone burglarized his shed.
• The license plate belonging to Shannon Nettrouer of Goshen was reported to Goshen police Saturday afternoon.
Mohammed Al Khafaji of Goshen reported to Goshen police Sunday that someone opened two credit card accounts using his identity.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
A woman reported to Goshen police someone entered her home at 1206 S. Wilkinson St. at 3:26 a.m. Saturday.
CRASHES
• A utility van struck the front of Menards, 1925 LIncolnway East, Saturday at 11:38 a.m. and the driver was taken to a hospital.
Goshen police report the van owned by Moyer Electric Inc., was being driven west in the store’s parking lot by Isnardy N. Romero, 55, of Elkhart, when Romero reportedly became ill. The van jumped a curb and struck the front of the store.
Police said bystanders found Romero unconscious and not breathing and performed CPR on Romero. He was then transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment.
Police said the van sustained moderate damage and the store had only cosmetic damage.
• A parked vehicle owned by Russ Rancourt of Goshen was damaged by a hit-and-run driver Friday. Police said they were called to 398 Spencer Lane at 8:35 p.m. about the crash.
• Martha Yoder of Akron told Goshen police a vehicle struck her 2016 Honda Civic Saturday while it was parked in the 100 block of West Washington Street. Yoder said the other driver left the scene without contacting her or police.
• Goshen police reported a 17-year-old female contacted them to report a hit-and-run crash that occurred Saturday at 5:02 p.m. at 514 W. Lincoln Ave. No details from the incident were reported by police.
INVASION OF PRIVACY
A 47-year-old woman reported to Goshen police Friday that someone distributed an intimate image of her through social media without her authorization.
DRUGS REPORTEDLY FOUND
An investigation is underway in a drug case. Goshen police reported they found narcotics when making a traffic stop at 11:27 p.m. Saturday at Ind. 15 and C.R. 126. No details of what happened have been released.
VANDALISM
A vehicle owned by Sarah Hunt of Goshen was reported vandalized Friday. Hunt told police the damage occurred while the vehicle was parked in the 1300 block of Cedar Brook Court.
HOSPITAL COMMITMENT
A person who was at The Window, 223 S. Main St., Goshen, Friday afternoon was taken into 24-hour medical detention after police were called to the agency. Police said the person was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne for evaluation after they were found to be limping.
SILVER ALERT
Goshen police issued a Silver Alert Friday evening for Dennis Heminger, 75, after his wife reported he walked away from their apartment due to a medical condition. Heminger was located Saturday morning, according to information from the Elkhart County 911 Dispatch Center.
