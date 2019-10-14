One person was injured in a shooting at a home in Goshen Monday morning.
The victim told Goshen police a suspect went into his home at 1610 West Ave., shot him in the lower leg and then drove off around 9:45 a.m., according to a report by police.
The victim went to Goshen Hospital where he was treated for the leg injury and later released, police said. Police did not release the victim’s name.
The case is under investigation.
Prior to the shooting, police received a report alleging people made threats at the same address around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, a police report shows.
ARRESTS
• Tara Manning, 40, homeless, Goshen, and Connor Ellis, 23, 17899 C.R. 40, Goshen, were arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of neglect of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor after police responded to 309 Reservoir Place around 3 a.m. Monday. Police also arrested a juvenile on a charge of illegal consumption of alcohol. The juvenile was released to a parent with a citation to appear in court.
• Dylan Holt, 23, 607 Mill St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 500 block of North Main Street around 9:50 p.m. Sunday.
• Ana Mendoza, 28, Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft after police responded to Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 6 p.m. Sunday. Mendoza was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Goshen police arrested a 16-year-old boy on charges of illegal consumption of alcohol, possession of marijuana, public nudity and criminal mischief after responding to a call to Fidler Pond Park, 1424 Lincolnway East, around 4:40 p.m. Sunday. The boy was released to a parent with a citation to appear in court. Gilberto Bizarro Aguilar, 27, 1807 Roc Lane, Goshen, and Christopher Vela, 24, 2015 Benham Ave., Elkhart, were also arrested and jailed each on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Tanisha Johnson, 39, 2039 Roys Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at 4024 Elkhart Road around 3 p.m. Sunday. Johnson was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Lance Knoop, 35, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of battery with a deadly weapon after police responded to an incident in the 400 block of Maple Court around 9:50 a.m. Sunday. The victim in the incident was treated for minor injuries at Goshen Hospital, police said in a report.
• Stephanie Garcia Cardoso, 35, 57556 Rivercrest Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Elkhart and Reliance roads around 3:20 a.m. Sunday.
• Ronald Terry, 39, 811 W. Franklin St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Elkhart and Reliance roads around 2:10 a.m. Sunday.
• Sarah Stout, 29, 106 W. Market St., Nappanee, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at North Michigan and Laurel streets around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. At the scene, Elkhart police also arrested and jailed Melissa Peepers, 44, Nappanee, on a charge of possession of marijuana, police said in a report.
• Goshen police arrested a 17-year-old juvenile on a charge of theft at Kohl’s, 3802 Midway Road, around 9:10 p.m. Saturday. The juvenile was released to a guardian with a citation to appear in court.
• Brian Culbreath, 40, 2017 Elizabeth St. Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Elkhart Road around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Theodore Yoder, 22, 1717 Roc Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near Lincoln Avenue and Main Street around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
• Christina Sowder, 34, 606 River Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest and battery on a police officer, as well as warrants out of Indianapolis after police responded to Kauffman Park, 100 Mill St., around 12:45 p.m. Friday.
BULLET HOLE FOUND
Celina Moreno Reyes, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Saturday she found a bullet hole and a bullet that was shot at her house in the Brookside Manor mobile home park, 61108 C.R. 17, on Oct. 6. No injuries were reported.
COUNTERFEITING
Tabitha Freshour, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the attempted use of a counterfeit $20 bill at a business in Goshen around 3:10 a.m. Monday.
THEFTS
• Carlos Jimenez Zelaya, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police his mobile phone was stolen in Goshen around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
• David Coy, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police a riding lawn mower was stolen from his home sometime between 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.
• Sylvia White, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of property at her home around 12:20 p.m. Saturday.
• Ben Reimer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police through the Goshen College crime-reporting website that his bicycle was stolen Saturday.
• Lena Maldonado, Goshen, reported to Goshen police several items were taken from her vehicle while it was parked in Goshen around 11:15 p.m. Friday.
• Walter Hopkins, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was stolen in Goshen around 2 p.m. Friday.
• Trevor Eikenberry reported to Goshen police mail and packages were stolen from a UPS drop-off site in Goshen around 11:55 a.m. Friday.
• Nicholas Pernice, Goshen, reported to Goshen police medication was stolen from him while he was sleeping in a vehicle in Goshen around 10:30 a.m. Friday.
• Victoria Easley, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her wallet was stolen from her vehicle in Goshen around 10:10 a.m. Friday.
• Robert Sylvia, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Friday a theft from his property that occurred Oct. 7.
BURGLARIES
• Timothy Stern, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his brother’s garage in Goshen was possibly burglarized around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
• William Cornelius, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his residence was burglarized around 3:15 p.m. Friday.
• Michael Sheley, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to his home around 11 a.m. Friday.
• Matthew Blosser, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a burglary to his home that occurred sometime between 7:10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued trespassing warnings to several people after responding to a call to the 400 block of North Seventh Street around 5:30 a.m. Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Paul Gittinger, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police his garage door was spray painted at 20641 C.R. 20 sometime between 7 a.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. Sunday.
• Sherri Wade, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was vandalized while it was parked in the 100 block of South Cottage Avenue around 11:45 a.m. Sunday.
• Martin Simmons, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a family farm sign was spray painted at 21190 C.R. 26, as well as a street sign and a sign for the Jefferson Fire Department Family Breakfast at C.R. 26 and C.R. 19 sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.
• Christopher Yoder reported to Elkhart County police windows and a taillight on his car were broken out at his home at 23585 Forrestview Ave. in Dunlap. Mark Sharp also reported his car was spray painted at his neighboring home, 59674 Lee Ave., sometime between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday.
CRASH
Larissa Dirks, Wolcottville, was injured when her car struck a fallen tree on C.R. 8 south of C.R. 35 around 8:30 p.m. Friday. Dirks was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of back and neck pain, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said.
HIT-AND-RUN
Sarah Blossom, South Bend, reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck her van while it was parked at 4024 Elkhart Road Friday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
FRAUD
• Carrie Pestow, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Saturday a case of fraud to her Verizon Wireless account.
• Timothy Bauman, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between Sept. 24 and Oct. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.