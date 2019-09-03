An Indianapolis man was identified as the person who was found dead near the entrance to a campground near North Webster on Labor Day.
The body of Ty Brown, 20, was located on McKenna Road near JT’s Lakeside Campground along the Barbee Lake chain around 5 a.m. Monday, Kosciusko County police said in a news release. The information was updated Tuesday as the investigation progresses.
Police did not release the cause and manner of Brown’s death, saying results of an autopsy are pending.
Brown apparently left the Barbee Landing on foot, walking west around 2:30 a.m. Monday before his body was found, police said in an earlier release.
Detectives are seeking information from the public as part of the investigation and can be reached at 574-267-5667.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• The front door into Paesello’s Pizzeria was found to be shattered after Goshen police responded to an alarm at the business, 1915 Elkhart Road, around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday.
• Ana Rodriguez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her property was vandalized at 2400 W. Clinton St. around 11 a.m. Monday.
THEFTS
• Keil Sliwinski reported to Elkhart County police heavy construction equipment, including a dump truck, a trailer and an excavator, were stolen from a site near the railroad crossing near C.R. 37 and C.R. 140 sometime between Aug. 28 and Friday.
• Carl Grove, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a 1985 Honda scooter was stolen while it was up for sale in the driveway of his home, 20741 Ind. 120, sometime between noon and 4 p.m. Monday.
• Jacqueline Gonazalez reported to Goshen police her wallet was stolen at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 12:45 p.m. Monday.
• James Pritchard reported to Elkhart County police a 2013 moped was stolen from 201 W. Cottage Ave. sometime between Aug. 19 and Aug. 20.
ARRESTS
• Slade Fergison, 22, 57078 Appaloosa Court, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of false informing as well as for two warrants in Elkhart County following a traffic stop at Jefferson and Sixth streets around 11:45 p.m. Monday.
• Aurelio Villacorta Vasquez, 22, 808 F Lane, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of driving without a license and false informing as well as for arrest warrants following a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and Meijer Drive in Dunlap around 11:20 p.m. Monday. A passenger in the vehicle, Martin Aguirre Hernandez, 27, South Bend, was also arrested and jailed on a warrant.
• Kailee Stevens, 28, 709 Chicago Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Nappanee Street and Hively Avenue in Elkhart around 7:20 p.m. Monday.
• Abigail Najacht, 23, 22912 C.R. 54, Nappanee, and Jonathan Odell, 39, 30436 Tower Road, Elkhart, were arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed each on a charge of domestic battery around 5:20 p.m. Monday. Odell allegedly pushed Najacht out of a moving vehicle in the area of C.R. 17 and U.S. 20 after Najacht allegedly punched him in the face, according to a police report.
• Marco Gomez, 22, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of domestic battery, criminal confinement and interference in reporting a crime after police responded to an incident in the 800 block of River Avenue around 5 p.m. Monday.
• Shana Washington, 32, 617 N. Third St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 21981 C.R. 45 around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
• Adam Montgomery, 31, LaGrange, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of invasion of privacy following a traffic stop at 2825 E. Ind. 120 in LaGrange around 8 p.m. Sunday.
• Gregory Velazquez, 22, Larwill, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at C.R. 29 and C.R. 25 near New Paris around 3:40 a.m. Sunday.
• Caroline Perez, 22, 19193 Wingham Court, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Elkhart and Peddler’s Village roads in Goshen around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.
• Justin Bowen, 31, Shipshewana, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of battery, intimidation with a deadly weapon and pointing a loaded firearm after police responded to a fight at a home along the 6000 block of C.R. North 650 West in Shipshewana around noon Saturday.
• Reyes Aguilar, 29, 1601 Roys Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Ind. 120 and C.R. 131 near Bristol around 5:15 a.m. Saturday.
• Seth Miller, 20, LaGrange, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of illegal consumption of alcohol following a traffic stop at C.R. 675 West and Ind. 120 around 9:45 p.m. Friday.
• Jonathan Reyes, 37, 205 N. Eighth St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of public intoxication after police stopped him at 64614 C.R. 31 in Goshen around 9 a.m. Friday. Police had responded to a report of a drunk driver in a construction area prior to the stop, according to a report.
BURGLARIES
• Stephen Bennett, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from his car and home in the 700 block of South Eighth Street around 6:45 p.m. Monday.
• Janice Maxey reported to Elkhart County police Saturday four juveniles broke into Eby Pines Skate Center, 14583 Ind. 120, in Bristol and stole pop and candy around 12:50 a.m. Aug. 28.
CRASH
A car driven by E.M. Lambright, Goshen, ran a red light and collided with a car driven by Tammy Lecona, Goshen, at Bashor and Elkhart roads around 10:50 a.m. Monday, according to accounts in a report by Goshen police.
Lecona told police she saw Lambright’s car enter the intersection, and she honked her horn and tried to swerve, but couldn’t avoid the crash, according to the report.
Lambright was apparently taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for injuries. Lecona did not report any injuries, the report shows.
RUNAWAY
Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a 17-year-old juvenile ran away from the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 2:40 p.m. Saturday.
