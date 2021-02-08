Investigators are seeking the suspect in the shooting death of a man in Elkhart last week.
Shamar Barnes, 19, was shot and killed at the Marathon gas station, 1226 S. Main St., in Elkhart around 4:30 p.m. Friday, the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.
Detectives with the county’s Homicide Unit are investigating the case. Anyone with information about Barnes’ death is asked to call the unit at 574-295-2825.
The release shows Barnes apparently moved to the Elkhart area from Michigan recently.
CRASH
A car driven by Jason White, South Bend, rear-ended an SUV driven by Jennifer Silva, Goshen, as Silva slowed in traffic on Ind. 15 near C.R. 50 south of New Paris around 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Silva did not report any injuries. A passenger in her SUV, Patricia Cochran of South Bend, was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.
White was not injured. Police cited him for following another vehicle too closely and for driving without insurance.
ARRESTS
• Omar Terrones Cruz, 27, 250 E. Bristol St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at C.R. 17 and Rieth Boulevard around 3 p.m. Sunday. Terrones Cruz was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Zachary Anderson, 29, 66084 Grasslands Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license after police responded to a crash near 13799 C.R. 40 around 8:40 p.m. Friday.
THEFT
Mark Hayes reported to Elkhart County police his 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was stolen from 11396 C.R. 4 in Middlebury sometime between 5 p.m. Feb. 4 and 9 a.m. last Friday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Elkhart County police received a report about a hit-and-run crash that occurred on C.R. 4 west of C.R. 133 near Bristol sometime between midnight and 4 a.m. Saturday.
