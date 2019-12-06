A pedestrian was injured Thursday morning when she was struck by a vehicle while walking in downtown Goshen.
According to a report, a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Evan Bennet, 23, of Goshen, was traveling north on Fifth Street and turned left onto Lincoln Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Bennet told police he began his turn and did not see Jeanette Hess, 79, of Goshen, crossing due to his door frame. Bennet's vehicle struck Hess, who complained of hip/upper leg pain. The report indicates no citation was issued.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
Elkhart police were dispatched to Caribbean Auto Spa, 2623 S. Nappanee St., around 7:21 p.m. Thursday in reference to suspicious activity. According to a report, a woman, her 8-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son were cleaning a vehicle.
The mother looked over to see a white man, believed to be between 60-70 years old with a gray beard and pock marks or scars on his cheeks, in a late-'90s GMC Safari van. The man was sitting in the driver's seat of the van and had his arm out the window with candy in his hand, talking to the children. The mother yelled at the man, and he drove off.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect or vehicle is asked to call EPD detectives at 574-389-4728, the department's main line at 574-295-7070, the tip line at 574-389-4777 or email tips@elkhartpolice.org.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
An employee of Forest River, 3010 College Ave., reported to Goshen police vandalism to the business around 6:42 a.m. Thursday.
CREDIT CARD FRAUD
Michael Essig, Goshen, reported to Goshen police fraudulent use of his credit card around 1:06 p.m. Thursday.
THEFT
Carolyn Borntrager, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of a package in the 100 block of Roxbury Park around 5:27 p.m. Thursday.
ARRESTS
• Mariana Nicasio, 24, 410 W. Main St., Niles, Michigan, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 2:25 p.m. Thursday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after officers responded to a report of a suspected drunk driver at McDonald's, 1706 Elkhart Road.
• Kevin Reiff, 34, 357 E. 300 South, Warsaw, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 4:12 a.m. on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Kercher Road for operating with expired plates.
• Crystal Moffatt, 30, 525 Clarinet Blvd. W., Elkhart, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 10:10 p.m. Thursday on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor after police were called to her residence in reference to a fight.
