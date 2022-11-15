Goshen police responded to a vehicle fire at 8:36 a.m. Monday at 1412 Sedgefield Way, Goshen. Police say the fire spread to the residence but was contained quickly.
BURGLARY
• Faith Tipsword reported to Elkhart police a burglary at 11:47 a.m. at 1506 Strong Ave., Elkhart.
• A representative of Walnut Trails Apartment, 3530 East Lake Drive N., Elkhart, reported a burglary between 3 p.m. Thursday and 1:36 p.m. Monday.
• Sherry Azpeitia reported to Goshen police that someone entered her home at 2739 Oakwood Dr., Goshen, and stole an identification document at 5:18 p.m. Monday.
THEFT
• Christina Ward reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Thursday someone stole items from 52073 Brookestream Circle, Elkhart.
• A representative of Harmony Assisted Living reported to Elkhart police a theft that occurred at 1129 Parkway Ave., Bristol, between noon Thursday and 11:11 a.m. Monday.
• A representative of Culvers, 2024 Elkhart Rd., Goshen, reported to Goshen police that four young men stole two barricade pole covers from the parking lot of the restaurant Friday. The manager of the location told police she believes they are the same four men who stole covers and plastic trays recently.
• Richard Spencers reported to Goshen city police that yard ornaments were stolen from 4125 midway Road, Goshen, at 8:39 a.m. Monday.
• Rodney Duzan reported to Goshen police that his cell phone was stolen near the 2300 block of Eisenhower Drive North at 4:09 p.m. Monday.
ARRESTS
• Katie Ganger, 41, 56801 Copper Crest Court, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after she failed a field sobriety test and certified breath test with a .093 BrAC result at 6:59 p.m. Monday on Hively Avenue, east of Hazel Street, in Elkhart.
• A 17-year-old boy of South Bend was arrested at 8:23 p.m. Monday after officers conducting a traffic stop near Peddlers Village Road found him to be in possession of a firearm and marijuana.