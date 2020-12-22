Goshen police investigated a rash of possible vehicle break-ins at Roxbury Park early Tuesday.
Police responded to calls about thefts involving vehicles at the mobile home park, 277 Roxbury Park, around 1:35 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple vehicles with doors that had been opened, according to a report.
Reports made to police included those from Emmanuel Avila, Adam Duncan and Anel Hernandez, who said items were stolen from their vehicles. Alvaro Murrieta also alleged his vehicle was damaged. In another report, police said they tried to contact several homeowners but were unsuccessful.
DOG SAVED DURING HOUSE FIRE
Elkhart firefighters rescued a dog while responding to a house fire Friday afternoon.
Smoke and flames were found coming from the roof of the house, 100 Karen Drive, as firefighters arrived around 12:30 p.m. Inside, while tackling the fire, they found an unconscious dog that wasn’t breathing, according to a news release by the Elkhart Fire Department.
The dog, a golden retriever, was brought outside and CPR was performed. A pet oxygen mask was also used before the dog was taken into an ambulance and revived, the release shows.
The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes and confined primarily to the roof. The cause is under investigation.
No other injuries were reported. The dog was returned to its owner after being revived, the release shows.
ARRESTS
• James Lambdin, 34, 1612 S. 10th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and driving with a suspended license at 1819 Lincolnway East around 1:35 p.m. Monday.
• Dezrec Thomas, 18, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of possession of a handgun without a permit following a traffic stop, in which he was a passenger in the vehicle, at Middlebury and Prairie streets around 12:55 a.m. Monday. A police report describes Thomas as being from Elkhart. Jail information provides his address as 53356 Pine Drive, Middlebury.
• Earlana Jones, 503 W. Harrold Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 3:25 p.m. Sunday. Jones was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Thomas Marchand, 36, 15869 Isaac Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after police found him riding a bicycle in the parking lot of Fairfield Jr.-Sr. High School, 67530 U.S. 33, around 1:35 a.m. Sunday.
• Jose Perez Zavala, 40, 1308 S. 14th St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at C.R. 17 and Beck Drive around 12:25 a.m. Sunday.
• Patricia Flores, 30, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on U.S. 20 near Ind. 19 around 4:25 p.m. Saturday. Flores was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Agustin Gutierrez-Valencia, 18, Ligonier, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of illegal possession of alcohol and driving without a license following a traffic stop at C.R. 38 and C.R. 21 around 9:55 p.m. Friday. Gutierrez-Valencia was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
BURGLARIES
• Ronald Davidhizar, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to his house, 203 Middlebury St., around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday.
• Gavin Metzger, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday a burglary to his house at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, that occurred Oct. 2.
COUNTERFEITING
Jennifer Knisley, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police she was given a counterfeit $20 bill and four counterfeit $5 bills by a person she met through Facebook marketplace as part of a deal to sell two art kits for $40 around 9:25 a.m. Saturday.
THEFTS
• Susan Whatley, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday a case of forgery and theft from a house, 1008 S. 11th St., around 5:35 p.m. Monday. Whatley had also reported a theft Sunday, saying items were stolen while she was in the hospital.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police two girls shoplifted from the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.
• Christopher Schultz reported to Elkhart County police the catalytic converter was stolen from his pickup truck at Look Trailers, 11550 Harter Drive, in Middlebury sometime between 5 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Friday.
POSSIBLE THREAT
A Kohl’s employee reported to Goshen police a former employee made a possible threatening comment at the store, 3801 Midway Road, around 10:10 a.m. Monday.
CRASHES
• Tamara Pluimer, Middlebury, lost control of the minivan she was driving and crashed after leaving Ind. 120 near Bristol around 10:45 a.m. Monday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Pluimer was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment. The initial investigation at the scene found she had a medical issue prior to the crash, according to police.
• An SUV driven by Katie Nelson, Goshen, struck Maura Juerez, Goshen, as Juerez walked in the parking lot of Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Nelson told police she had turned left into an aisle in the lot and didn’t see Juerez, according to a report by Goshen police.
Juerez was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for a leg injury.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Cameron Lain, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was damaged by another vehicle while it was parked at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 8:55 p.m. Monday. The driver of the other vehicle was not located.
• Vashona Dixon, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a crash involving her vehicle and another vehicle at West Pike Street and Denver Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without stopping to exchange information, police said.
