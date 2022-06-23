ARRESTS
• Andria Pena, 46, 18911 E. Third St., New Paris, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop near the intersection of Wheatland Drive and West Lincoln Avenue at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday. She was released pending a court date.
• Herbert Jones, 51, 1410 Scott St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of driving while a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 20 and C.R. 23 at 6:44 a.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFTS
• Jordan Mault, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday to report the theft of two travel trailers while they were parked at 2023 Eisenhower Drive North, Goshen.
• Goshen police were contacted at 7:29 a.m. Thursday regarding a shoplifting incident that occurred Wednesday at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen.
• Erin Thompson contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:51 p.m. Wednesday to report that her phone was stolen while at 22470 Pine Arbor Drive, Elkhart.
BURGLARIES
• Bernie Harlan, 709 W. Plymouth Ave., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:14 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone broke into an outbuilding on his property and removed various items.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Xochitl Gutierrez contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:36 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone she knows sent her threatening text messages and damaged the windshield of her vehicle while it was parked at 23184 Leslie Lane, Elkhart.
• Adan Domingo Lopez contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone vandalized his vehicle while it was parked at 23626 Springriver Drive, Elkhart, sometime between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 4 a.m. Wednesday.