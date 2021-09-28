Ulta and Meijer stores in Goshen were both robbed within minutes of each other Monday, with the robber using Mace on Meijer employees.
At 5:06 p.m., the robber attempted to use Mace on an employee of Ulta, 3818 Midway Road, but was unsuccessful. However, the robber managed to steal more than $1,000 of merchandise.
At 5:25 p.m. at nearby Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, the robber used Mace on employees and stole more than $1,000 in merchandise.
“The two robberies are related,” Goshen Police Public Information Officer Polly Hoover stated in an email. “There were no other weapons displayed or made known to the victims.”
She added that no one received medical care and one victim reported eye irritation.
“We do not have a description of suspects or vehicle to release at this time,” she wrote.
14-year-old girl struck by car
A 14-year-old girl working at Culver’s, 2024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, was struck by a vehicle, which then left the scene at 1:19 p.m. Sunday, according to information provided by Goshen police.
The girl sustained minor injuries to her knee and ankle. The driver of the vehicle left the scene without providing any information, police reported.
ARRESTED
- Julia Nelson, 23, 1609 Berkey Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at her home at 8:01 a.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor. The victim suffered a cut to his upper lip and refused medical treatment at the scene. Nelson was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Jonathan Rutilio Vargas, 30, 2404 Frances Ave., Apt. 836, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 5:21 p.m. Friday following a crash investigation on Ind. 19, south of C.R. 26. According to police, Vargas was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a previous conviction, operating a vehicle with a suspended license with a prior conviction and for never receiving a license. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Adrian White-Connor, 28, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 10:56 p.m. Saturday at C.R.s 10 and 3 following a traffic stop. White-Conner reportedly provided a false name and date of birth to officers multiple times. He was arrested on a charge of giving police a false identity statement. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Duh Hmung, 29 2002 Winchester Drive, Indianapolis, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies following a traffic violation at U.S. 6 and C.R. 43 at 1:07 a.m. Sunday. According to police Hmung was arrested on a charge of driving a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Douglas Miller, 59, 463 N. Benton St., Millersburg, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at about 9 a.m. Sunday on charges of theft and intimidation. Miller is accused of stealing from John Mccallister at 469 Benton St., Millersburg, and then threatening him. Miller was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Gregory Wheeler, 35, 26204 Lakewood Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 10:38 p.m. Sunday following a traffic violation on C.R. 45, near C.R. 17. According to officers, Wheeler was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior offense and driving with a suspended license with a prior offense. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- A 14-year-old Goshen resident was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of being a runaway Monday. The teen was reported as a runaway at 5:45 p.m. Monday. When he or she returned home later that day, the teen was arrested and then released back home with a pending court date.
- Janette Salazar, 23, and Daniel Tapia, 23, both of 312 Summit St., were arrested by Goshen police in the 300 block of Summit Street at 10:49 p.m. Monday on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a minor. Tapia was also arrested on a charge of strangulation. They were released at the scene on a written promise to appear in court. Neither wanted medical attention.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Alexie Denaway, 16493 C.R. 8, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police that people broke into her home and then fled on foot at noon Friday.
DOG BITE
A dog owned by Steven Yoder, Goshen, was bitten by another dog at 910 Georgia Road, Goshen, at 5 p.m. Sunday. Yoder’s dog sustained puncture wounds on both sides of its torso, Goshen police reported.
BATTERY
- Goshen police were called to a domestic battery in the 200 block of South Eighth Street at 6:01 p.m. Sunday. Both people complained of pain but refused medical treatment. According to police, they were separated but no arrests were made.
- A 43-year-old rural Goshen man was battered by an unknown male at his home at 6:27 p.m. Thursday, according to a report by Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies.
THEFTS/FRAUD
- Jeffrey Honeycut, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 10 p.m. Sunday that money and other items were stolen from the 1900 block of South 15th Street by someone he knows.
- Mervin Bontrager, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 4:09 p.m. Thursday that between 3 p.m. Sept. 2 and 3 p.m. Sept. 18, someone committed fraud against him.
- Edna Miller, 13983 C.R. 22, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police that a trash can was stolen from her property prior to 9:41 a.m. Friday.
- Dave Helmuth reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:53 a.m. Saturday that someone entered an unlocked barn and stole a railroad spike puller, a set of crows feet, brass tubing and a gray toolbox. Between Sept. 21 and Saturday. No address was listed.
- Christopher Weber, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of a trash can from 505 Revere Drive at 12:15 p.m. Monday.
- A vaping pen was stolen from Brandon S. Riffle, Goshen, at 509 E. Plymouth Ave., at 2:22 p.m. Monday, according to a report from Goshen police.
- Oskar Sunderland, 1700 S. Main St., Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 3:39 p.m. Monday that a catalytic converter was stolen from his 2005 Honda Civic.
- Wesley Burkholder, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 7:54 p.m. Monday that his unlocked bicycle was stolen from Goshen library, 601 S. Fifth St.
DRIVING VIOLATIONA 16-year-old boy was arrested by Goshen police at 12:11 a.m. Monday on a charge of driving without ever having obtained a license. The arrest was made following a traffic stop at Eight and Jefferson streets for disregarding a stop sign, police reported. The boy was later released to his mother pending a future court date.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
- Angeliz Morales Robles, Goshen, reported to Goshen police that the window to her car was broken while parked on Ponderosa Court, Goshen. The suspect also threatened her, police reported.
- Evan Duncan, 27127 C.R. 150, Nappanee, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 4:50 p.m. Thursday that someone he knows damaged his Ring doorbell and entered his home without permission.
- The back window to a 2006 Dodge Dakota owned by Randal Stuller was broken at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 52000 block of C.R. 15, Goshen.
- Stephanie Smith, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 7:33 p.m. Monday that criminal mischief took place to her storage unit at 166 Hackett Road.
DEATH INVESTIGATIONThe Elkhart County coroner and the sheriff’s office are investigating the death of David Noffsinger, 59, who was found dead in his home at 50905 N. Shore Drive, Elkhart, at 2:28 p.m. Saturday.
CRASHESJerri Stutzman, 817 Middlebury St., reported to Goshen police damage was done to her yard by a vehicle that left the scene at 11:41 a.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.