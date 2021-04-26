Two women were arrested by Goshen police at 11:36 a.m. Sunday on multiple charges.
Arrested were: April Espinoza, 28, 9891 E. Camelot Lane South, Cromwell, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license, plus a warrant out of Elkhart County; and Marissa Billings, 33, 400 W. Valleyview Drive, Syracuse, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and on a warrant out of Kosciusko County.
According to Goshen police, officers stopped a vehicle in the parking lot of the BP gas station at 2429 Lincolnway East for a traffic violation. The driver was found to be Espinoza, the report reads. Her passenger was Billings.
They were taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
Niles man arrested after high-speed chase
A Niles, Michigan, man was arrested by Goshen police following a high-speed chase from Goshen into Millersburg at 3:11 p.m. Sunday.
According to Goshen police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Tyler Adams, 31, 257 Higgins St., Niles, at Seventh and Jackson streets after officers discovered he had false and fictitious plates.
Adams fled from officers, reaching speeds of up to 120 mph until police from two agencies used stop sticks to slow down the vehicle, the police report reads. Adams was eventually stopped and arrested in the 68000 block of Ind. 13, just south of Millersburg.
Adams reportedly told police that he fled because there were warrants for him out of Michigan.
He was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, never obtaining a driver’s license and for the warrants. He was also cited for numerous traffic violations, police reported.
Adams was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
ARRESTS
- Jaijuan Moore, 18, 318 W. Lusher Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 8:46 p.m. Sunday on a charge of providing police with false information during an investigation into a reported robbery in progress at 2426 Peddler’s Village Road.
- Timothy Lawson, 32, 906 W. Indiana Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 4:02 a.m. Monday on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at West Wilden Avenue and Peddler’s Village Road. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Kimberly Jo Arnold, 47, no address listed, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at Sunday on a charge of providing police with false information. According to police, Arnold was found discarding trash in the parking lot of the Salvation Army, 1013 N. Main St., Goshen, at 8:42 p.m. Saturday. She allegedly gave police a false name and additional false information. At 11:36 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to a disturbance at 57079 Lower Drive, and the information she provided then did not match the information she had provided the day before. Arnold was arrested and taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Thomas Stouder, 59, 470 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 3:30 p.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic battery. He is accused of punching a woman in the head during an argument at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday at his home.
- Hector Gomez-Ibarra, 27, no address listed, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 10:30 p.m. Sunday on charges of fleeing from police and never receiving a license. Officers reported that Gomez-Ibarra fled from them in a vehicle at C.R. 142 and Ind. 15. He was found and arrested.
VANDALIZED
The adult playground at Mercer Apartments, 500 Mercer Ave., Goshen, was vandalized recently. A woman reported the incident to police at 7:09 p.m. Sunday.
THEFTS
- Bibiana Delgado reported to Elkhart County deputies that her Social Security card and passport were stolen while she was at 18423 U.S. 20, Elkhart, between noon April 14 and noon April 18.
- David Stotts reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3 p.m. Saturday that someone stole a credit card between April 1 and 10 while at 66390 Prairie View Drive, Goshen.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Multiple juveniles were apparently resisting law enforcement, battering staff and acting in a rude and angry manner at Bashor Children’s Home, 62226 C.R. 15, Goshen, at 7:58 p.m. April 22, according to Elkhart County deputies. One 15-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center. Other cases will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review, police reported.
HIT-AND-RUN
Cesar De Lara reported to Elkhart County deputies that he was involved in a hit-and-run crash at C.R. 52 and C.R. 100 at 9:57 p.m. Saturday. Police reported that the other driver left the scene.
