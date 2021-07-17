Two thefts were investigated by Goshen police Friday. Those thefts were:
- Dennis Wright reported to Goshen police Friday that someone burglarized his residence at 108 S. 29th St. Friday afternoon.
- Neal Bontrager of Goshen reported Friday to Goshen police that a skid loader was stolen from his property at 2125 W. Wilden Ave. sometime since July 1.
ARRESTS
- Chase Aistrop, 20, 213 Crystal Valley Drive, Middlebury, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana at 4:46 a.m. Friday after a traffic stop at West Pike Street and Westfield Avenue. Aistrop was released pending a court date.
- Henrry Carbajal, 34, 602 College Ave. and Eli Lara, 40, 508 S. Silverwood Lane, were arrested Friday at 9:57 p.m. by Goshen police on battery charges. Police reported they were called to the 600 block of College Avenue on a report of an altercation and found both men had sustained moderate injuries. They were taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment and then arrested and taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
CRASHES
Alex Hernandez of Goshen reported to Goshen police someone crashed their vehicle into his wife’s vehicle at 2414 W. Clinton St. Friday and the driver left the scene without reporting the incident.
ILLEGAL ENTRY
James Schwartz, 633 N. Main St., told Goshen police Friday that he believes someone entered his home that day without his permission.
COUNTERFEITING
An employee of Conoco Gas Station, 112 W. Pike St., reported to Goshen police at 10:44 p.m. Friday that two men attempted to use a counterfeit currency bill. The men left the store after being told the bill was fake, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.