GOSHEN — Two teens were injured in a car crash on Wednesday afternoon.
Goshen police were called to the 2300 block of Elkhart Road for a crash between a maroon Chevrolet Impala and a black Chrysler Town & Country.
Robert Bemiller, 17, Wakarusa, told police he was driving northwest on Elkhart Road when the steering when out on his Impala. He was unable to get steering back, crossed the center turn lane and then entered the southbound lanes driving into oncoming traffic. His vehicle struck a Town & Country van driven by Stacy Rodriguez, 42, Goshen, about a block down the road, the report reads.
Rodriguez was driving southeast.
Bemiller’s passenger Amaya Duncan, 15, Goshen, was unconscious when officers arrived of the scene but regained consciousness. Police said she suffered a head injury. She was transported to Elkhart Memorial Hospital, along with Bemiller, who had a complaint of leg pain and a laceration. Rodriguez suffered lacerations to her arms and legs along with a complaint of pain and was transported to Goshen Hospital.
ARRESTS
• Koby Eldridge, 30, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of resisting law enforcement at 8:16 p.m. Wednesday. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of Lincolnway East and Monroe Street, and Eldridge allegedly led officers on a vehicle pursuit through the city of Goshen, stopping his vehicle at the driveway of his residence at 20877 Ind. 119. Eldridge was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Jonathan Medina, 40, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charge of operating while intoxicated while being a habitual traffic violator, endangerment, and never receiving a valid license at 4:18 a.m. Thursday near C.R. 20 and C.R. 11. Medina was incarcerated at Elkhart County Jail.
AWOL
Janet Vanlandingham, 46, homeless, failed to return to lawful custody at the Elkhart County Work Release Center, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 7 p.m. May 14 and is considered absent without leave.
HIT-AND-RUN
Marvin Chupp reported to Elkhart County deputies at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday that an older model pickup truck hauling trailer frames crashed into the driver’s side mirror of his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado causing minor damage while driving west in the 11000 block of C.R. 42 in Millersburg. The driver left the scene without stopping to exchange information.
RECOVERED STOLEN PLATE
Goshen police located a stolen plate out of Michigan on an occupied vehicle that was stopped at Elkhart and Greene roads at 12:53 p.m. Wednesday.
THEFT
• Goshen police received a report at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday that a group of teens had accrued a large bill and left without paying at Applebees, 1807 Rieth Blvd.
• Scott Conrad reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 2 p.m. May 12 and 9 a.m. Tuesday the theft of a silver-colored Cross Cargo trailer from 57433 Nagy Drive, Elkhart.
SHOPLIFTING
Walmart Asset Protection Protection Associates reported to Goshen police several thefts of merchandise from Walmart Supercenter between around 9 a.m. May 17.
FRAUD
• Ross Holdeman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 1:19 p.m. May 13 and 3:55 p.m. May 15 fraudulent activity was committed at 65671 Ind. 15, Goshen.
• Shawn Lange reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9 p.m. May 14 and 11 a.m. May 15 fraudulent activity was committed at 30357 C.R. 20, Elkhart.
• Veronica Kindel reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 1 p.m. May 15 and 3:30 p.m. May 16 fraudulent activity was committed at 16866 U.S. 20, Goshen.
• Kelly Sue Earl reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8:30-9 p.m. Monday fraudulent activity was committed at 27582 C.R. 20, Elkhart.