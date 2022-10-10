Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 8:47 p.m. Friday in Elkhart County.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Marvin Yoder, 34, Ligonier, was driving his vehicle east on C.R. 40 when he failed to stop at the U.S. 33 intersection and collided with a second vehicle that was heading south on U.S. 33.
Yoder was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment of a crushed left arm resulting from the collision. A passenger in his vehicle, Betty Fry, 29, Topeka, was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of shoulder pain.
The driver of the second vehicle, Jama Musa, St. Cloud, Minnesota, was uninjured.
OTHER CRASHES
• A Bremen man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 9:48 a.m. Sunday in Elkhart County. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Julio Martinez, 19, Bremen, was driving his vehicle north on Ind. 19, south of C.R. 32, when he failed to slow in time to avoid colliding with the rear of a second vehicle that had stopped in the road ahead of him while waiting to turn west into a private drive. Martinez complained of leg pain as a result of the collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Bradley Nichols, 29, Elkhart, was uninjured.
• A Michigan woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 6:19 p.m. Saturday in Elkhart County. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Jane Ward, 59, Westland, Michigan, was driving her vehicle north on C.R. 7 when she failed to yield the right of way and entered the Ind. 119 intersection, colliding with a second vehicle that was heading southwest on Ind. 119. Ward complained of chest pain as a result of the collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Maribel Villegas, 44, Bremen, was uninjured.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Brenda Toews, Goshen, contacted Goshen police to report being involved in a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of West Pike Street and North Second Street at 1:15 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information.
• Billy Marks, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:21 p.m. Sunday to report that a vehicle backed into his vehicle while it was parked unattended in the 400 block of Arbor Court sometime during the early morning hours. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without providing contact information or notifying police.
• Goshen police were notified of a hit-and-run collision that occurred at the intersection of Bashor and Elkhart roads at 3:09 p.m. Sunday where the driver of one of the vehicles fled the scene and could not be located.
• Demetra Unruh contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:07 p.m. Thursday to report being involved in a two-vehicle collision in the area of C.R. 3 and C.R. 20 in Elkhart. The driver of the other vehicle then fled the scene without exchanging information.
ARRESTS
• Eric Heiman, 40, 9883 N. Lincoln Road, Syracuse, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of resisting law enforcement, resisting law enforcement causing injury, operating a vehicle with a license status of habitual traffic violator for life, reckless driving and two valid Elkhart County warrants after fleeing from officers on his motorcycle following an attempted traffic stop near the intersection of Kercher Road and Lincolnway East at 12:12 a.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Ahmad Sobuh and John Morris, both of Goshen, were arrested by Goshen police on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, visiting a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia while at 415 N. Second St., Goshen, at 10:12 p.m. Saturday. They were released pending a court date.
• Dawn Buwa, 40, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of a legend drug, possession of paraphernalia and an active warrant out of Hamilton County following a traffic stop near Main and Johnston streets in Goshen at 6:09 a.m. Sunday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Edwin Gonzales Albino, 27, 1016 S. Ninth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a previous conviction after crashing his vehicle in the 1200 block of South Indiana Avenue at 2:25 a.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Eugene Morrow, 37, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of theft while at Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, at 10:15 a.m. Friday. He was released pending a court date.
• Brian Altiere, 41, 29183 C.R. 4, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury while at his home at 8:52 a.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Jayden Murphy, 18, 1525 Commonwealth Drive, Mishawaka, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment and illegal consumption of alcoholic beverages after crashing his vehicle in the 29000 block of Old U.S. 20 in Elkhart at 9:47 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• A 16-year-old Bristol girl was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on two counts of domestic battery while at her home at 1:23 p.m. Saturday. She was transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.
• Phashyra Gaines, 18, 813 N. Elmer St., South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and battery on two law enforcement officers after deputies were dispatched to 25073 Berry St., Elkhart, at 9:32 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of a 16-year-old boy who had overdosed on pills. A 17-year-old boy was also arrested at the residence on charges of intimidation on law enforcement and resisting arrest. Drugs, paraphernalia and an un-serialized handgun were also seized from the residence following the execution of a search warrant, according to a police report. The 16-year-old boy was transported to Elkhart General Hospital to be treated for the drug overdose.
• Nicholas Reames, 43, 439 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge domestic battery while in the 17000 block of C.R. 18 in Goshen at 10:37 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Russell Peeler, 42, 21780 Suburban Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 54000 block of C.R. 17 in Elkhart at 11:19 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFT
• William Stephens, 54016 Wilson St., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:18 a.m. Friday to report that someone stole a statue worth $3,000 from his back yard sometime between 10 p.m. Oct. 4 and 10 a.m. Wednesday.
• Julia Wallar contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9 a.m. Friday to report that someone stole a 20-foot black tilt trailer with six aluminum pontoons while it was parked at 30165 C.R. 6, Elkhart.
• Dakota Robinson, 52252 C.R. 39, Middlebury, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4 p.m. Saturday to report the theft of his 2004 red Honda 400EX ATV and his 2021 gray Yamaha Raptor 700 ATV from his covered garage sometime between 2 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday.
BURGLARY
• Lisa Lefler, Elkhart, contacted Goshen police at 9:58 p.m. Sunday to report that someone broke into her storage unit located at 2908 W. Wilden Ave., Goshen, and stole several items.
• Allen Martin contacted Elkhart County Deputies at 9:15 a.m. Friday to report that someone entered his unlocked shop located at 65818 C.R. 13, Goshen, and stole several power and hand tools sometime between 7 p.m. Oct. 1 and 9:15 a.m. Friday.
• William Ziemann, 30698 North Shore Drive, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:33 p.m. Friday to report that his home was burglarized and multiple items stolen sometime between 8 a.m. Wednesday and 8:35 p.m. Friday.
• Alisha Chevalier, 27851 Woodview Drive, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies Friday to report that someone forced the door to her residence open and stole several items.
• Michael Mcguire, 1220 E. Bristol St., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:36 a.m. Saturday to report that his home was burglarized and approximately $300 in cash stolen sometime between 8 p.m. Oct. 2 and 9 p.m. Oct. 4.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Goshen police were dispatched to the 400 block of West Pike Street at 7:28 p.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a possible case of vandalism to city property.
• Charles Drake, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 11:41 a.m. Sunday to report a case of vandalism in the 400 block of Arbor Ridge Court.
• Kevin Luttrell, 65836 Honeysuckle Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:45 a.m. Sunday to report that someone damaged his mailbox sometime between 7 p.m. Saturday and 9:15 a.m. Sunday.