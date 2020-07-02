Two drivers were injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday evening near Goshen.
An SUV driven by Kevin Theriot, Elkhart, collided with an SUV driven by Kyle Miller, Shipshewana, as Theriot crossed Ind. 15 from C.R. 18 around 6:05 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
The crash caused Theriot’s vehicle to then strike an SUV driven by Josefina Lopez Garcia, Goshen, while she was stopped on the other side of the intersection, police said.
Lopez Garcia was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Miller did not report any injuries.
Theriot was also taken to Goshen Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police cited him for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.
ARREST
Dillon Scholl, 21, 29059 Phillips St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash at 2510 Berkey Ave. around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Scholl was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT
The driver of a car fled from Goshen police during an attempted traffic stop at Elkhart and Bashor Roads around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. In a report, police said the car was slow to stop, and then fled by speeding off. An investigation is ongoing.
FIRES
• Elkhart firefighters responded to a fire at a house in the 700 block of South Ninth Street around 11:25 p.m. Wednesday. Crews found flames on an exterior wall, and they brought the scene under control in about 10 minutes, according to an Elkhart Fire Department news release.
Nobody was home at the time, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
• Elkhart firefighters responded to a fire at a house, 1116 Kilbourn St., around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday. Crews found the fire in the basement, and the scene was brought under control in about 20 minutes, an Elkhart Fire Department news release shows.
Nobody was home at the time, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
THEFTS
• Lisa Toothman, Middlebury, reported to Goshen police her 2004 Buick Rendezvous was stolen from the parking lot of AutoZone, 212 W. Lincoln Ave., around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday.
• Vicky Haberstich, Goshen, reported to Goshen police plants belonging to the East Goshen Neighborhood Association were stolen from along the 1200 block of East Lincoln Avenue around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
• Willberg Rodriguez reported to Elkhart County police his vehicle was stolen from the Gallops gas station, 50980 Ind. 13, in Middlebury around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.
• Jenny Holbrook, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday her trash can was stolen from a house, 414 S. Fifth St., on June 1.
BURGLARY
Kiel Hunter, LaGrange, reported to Goshen police a burglary to Speed Rockets, 2114 Elkhart Road, that occurred sometime between 9:30 p.m. Monday and 6:10 a.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.