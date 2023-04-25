Two men were injured in a crash between an SUV and a tractor on U.S. 6 near Benton Monday morning.
Elkhart County deputies report that at 9:42 a.m., Reuben Miller, 29, of Leesburg, was driving at Case IH 70A tractor and trailer on U.S. 6 east of C.R. 123 when he was struck by a 2015 Dodge Journey driven by Vincent Lenox, 63, of Huntington. The crash caused the tractor to flip onto its side.
Miller was transported to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne for an apparent head injury. Lenox was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for the complaint of pain. Lenox stated that Miller had come to a standstill in traffic as he was attempting to pass. No citations were issued.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Karen Knauss reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 9:40 a.m. April 20 someone she knew struck a pole with a U-Haul truck at 52336 Ash Road, Granger, without reporting the incident or exchanging information.
• James Temple reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4-4:45 p.m. his 2023 Ford F150 was hit by another vehicle that left the scene at Cobus Green, 54152 Ash Road, Osceola.
• Elkhart County Sheriff's Office responded to a hit-and-run crash at 30418 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, after reports of a single-vehicle crash. Deputies arrived on the scene and located an unoccupied Audi passenger car and attempted to locate the driver with negative results.
ARRESTS
• Jerry Beathea, 57, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of vehicle theft at 8:56 a.m. April 21, after he was stopped in the area of Ind. 19 and Lakewood Drive for traffic violations. He was reportedly found to have operated a 1990 Dodge Spirit with an altered dealer plate and the vehicle was found to have been stolen from West Virginia. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Daniel Montejo Diaz, 23, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated at 4:38 p.m. Sunday after police responded to a call advising of a reckless driver, crossing the center line and driving into oncoming traffic at 1900 Lincolnway E. Montejo Diaz consented to a chemical test and provided a valid breath sample of .219g/210L. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Julio Melendres, 34, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 1:33 a.m. Saturday at U.S. 33 and Bashor Road in Goshen. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Bethany Hoffman, 36, Osceola, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of theft, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia at 8:45 a.m. Sunday at Walmart, 30830 U.S. 20, Elkhart, after Walmart Asset Protection reported seeing a woman getting ready to leave the store with unpaid items. According to the police report, store employees accused Hoffman of stealing $63.26 worth of items. Hoffman was arrested and taken to the Elkhart County Jail. There was also a warrant for her arrest.
AWOL
Kevin Cheney, 50, homeless, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 10 a.m. April 21, and is considered AWOL.
BURGLARY
• An employee of Forest River reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6 p.m. April 18 and 4:30 a.m. April 19 a person had forced entry onto the property at 57490 C.R. 3, Elkhart, by cutting a hole through a chain link fence and walking into a warehouse, taking approximately $13,298 worth of items.
• Joseph Karbalaeali reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 5:30 p.m. April 20 and 5 a.m. April 21 two people entered the Green Stream Co. building, 29414 Phillips St., Elkhart, and stole a change machine from inside the building.
• Rosita Rodarti reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 1:30-2 p.m. April 20 someone kicked in the door on her garage and stole a set of vehicle tires at 24165 C.R. 45, Dunlap.
OFFICERS REPORT
• Elkhart County deputies noted that around 10:50 a.m. April 18 a former employee at RC Trailers, 51790 C.R. 39, dropped off letters of concern.
• A vehicle fire was reported to the Goshen Fire Department at 9:12 p.m. April 22 at 21983 Kimberly Drive. Fire personnel requested deputies arrive to document the incident with a case report.
• Elkhart County deputies were called to the area of 23603 Forrest View Ave., Elkhart, for someone breaking into cars at 11 p.m. Sunday. Officers were unable to locate anyone.
• Elkhart County deputies on Monday initiated an investigation into a report that a felon possessed a firearm in the 29000 block of C.R. 4 sometime between July 23 and July 24, 2022.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Diana Santiago Galvan reported to Elkhart County deputies that her red 2023 Chevy Traverse rear window was damaged between 4 p.m. April 21 and 2:40 April 22 at 29183 Norman Court, Elkhart.
• Bobby and Peggy Calhoun reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:12 p.m. Saturday that someone forced the front door of their residence at 23265 Martin Ave. open but did not enter the residence.
• Karen Knauss reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 8:40 a.m. someone she knew damaged the clasp on a storage unit while moving her property out at 52336 Ash Road, Granger.
THEFT
• Angela Hackworth reported to Elkhart County deputies that her vehicle had been stolen by an unknown person sometime after she left at 6 p.m. Saturday, at 57772 C.R. 9, Elkhart.
• Richard Keen reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:54 a.m. Saturday someone stealing a firearm from his residence at 57259 C.R. 117, Goshen, sometime between January 2021 and January 2022.
• Donnell Huffaker reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 5 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday someone took eight propane tanks with a total value of $650 from Bristol Pallet, 64466 Ind. 19, Wakarusa.
• Ty Gard reported to Elkhart County deputies that between noon and 4 p.m. April 15 someone stole two rolls of chain link fence and steel poles from his property at 51877 Marvin St., Elkhart.
• Michael Eaton reported to Goshen city police that during the early hours Sunday someone stole his vehicle from his driveway at 321 N. First St., Goshen.
• Hanh Huynh reported to Goshen city police at 5:24 p.m. a theft from his vehicle while it was at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen.
• Alkalethia Reynolds reported to Goshen city police at 7:31 p.m. that someone stole her wallet from her unlocked vehicle at 206 W. Clinton St.
• Marla Burton reported to Elkhart County deputies the theft of a check on Dec. 8 at 54115 Eastview Dr., Bristol.
• New Paris Launderette, 68206 C.R. 23, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 2:25 and 3 p.m. April 21 someone stole money from two vending machines.
• Jay D. Warstler reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8 p.m. April 18 and 6 p.m. April 20 someone stole his wallet from vehicle located at 68454 C.R. 21, New Paris.
• David Cooper Jr. reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8:45 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday his Light Blue GT bicycle was stolen from the Community Corrections parking lot, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen.
• Todd Berkey reported to Goshen city police at 4:03 p.m. Monday that someone had entered his vehicle without permission at 405 N. Indiana Ave.
GRAFFITI
• Goshen Little League, 1902 Pringle Park Dr., reported to Goshen city police graffiti to one of their buldings at 9:38 a.m. Monday.
• Goshen police received an email at 12:54 p.m. Monday from a citizen regarding spray paint graffiti on a detached structure behind 1005 S. 11th St. The owner of the structure was contacted.
• Janneth Herrera reported to Goshen city police at 5:29 p.m. Monday vandalism to the back of her home and trampoline at 604 N. Sixth St.
• Goshen city police observed that someone had defaced the underpass of U.S. 33 with red spray paint at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday.