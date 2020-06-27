GOSHEN — A 20-year-old Shipshewana man was arrested Saturday and charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Derek Miller, 10745 W. 235 N., was arrested by Goshen police following a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Elkhart Road at 2:14 a.m. Saturday. He was booked into the county jail.
Also Saturday, Orlando Long, 25, of 51902 Marvin St., Elkhart, was stopped by Goshen police for a traffic violation near the intersection of Elkhart and Green roads around 5:50 p.m.
According to a police report, Long was found to be intoxicated and operating a vehicle with a suspended license. He submitted to a breath test and had a .141% BAC, police said in the report. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail and a report was completed.
THEFT REPORTS
Shawn Miller, Goshen, told Goshen police his friend’s moped was stolen while parked at 2429 Lincolnway E. at 8:39 a.m. Friday.
FOUND ITEMS
• Goshen police were dispatched to Goshen Physicians Family Medicine and Urgent Care, 2824 Elkhart Road, at 9:11 a.m. Friday to investigate a report of a knife found on the property.
• Goshen police were dispatched to 112 E. Monroe St. at 11:10 a.m. Friday to investigate a report of a firearm found on the property.
CRASH REPORTS
Goshen police were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Oakland Avenue and Pike Street at 1:19 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of a hit and run. Upon arriving at the scene, police identified one of the drivers as Jordan Curry, 23, of Elkhart. The driver of the second vehicle reportedly left the scene prior to police arrival and was unable to be located. A report was taken.
DRUG ARREST
Timothy McPherson, 37, of 504 Maple Court, was arrested by Goshen police following a traffic stop at the corner of Main Street and Plymouth Avenue in Goshen around 2:19 p.m. Saturday. During the stop, police discovered McPherson has a suspended driver’s license and he was in possession methamphetamine, according to a police report. McPherson was arrested and incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
BATTERY
Brian Yoder, 24, of Goshen, contacted Goshen police around 5:20 a.m. Sunday to report he witnessed a physical fight that occurred in the roadway of the 600 block of Wilden Avenue. A report was taken.
