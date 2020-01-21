Two people were injured in a crash on C.R. 46, west of C.R. 15, north of Nappanee, at 6:11 p.m. Monday.
According to a report filed by Elkhart County Ptl. Austin Loucks, Jeannette Pollard, 52, Wakarusa, was driving a 2011 Dodge Charger east on C.R. 46 when it collided with the rear of a 2018 Gehl 220 skid loader. The skid loader was driven by a 10-year-old New Paris boy.
The officer said the Charger sustained heavy front-end damage.
According to Loucks, Pollard had back pain. Her passenger, Jase Pollard, 4, Wakarusa, had head and nose pain. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The boy driving the skid loader was not injured, police reported.
CRASH
• Two people were injured in a crash at Madison and Fifth streets at 7:54 a.m. Monday.
According to a Goshen police report, a 2014 Volkswagen Passat driven by Brittany Selner, 28, Goshen, was eastbound on Madison Street and ran a red light at Fifth Street. Her vehicle collided with a 2010 Hyundai Elantra driven north on Fifth Street by Lindsey Rheinheimer, 36, Goshen.
Selner suffered chest pain. Rheinheimer had knee pain. Both drivers refused medical treatment, police reported.
ARREST
• Shane Deppe, 34, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 1:04 a.m. Monday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. According to police, Deppe was stopped while walking along Eighth Street near East Monroe Street. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
THEFTS
• Terry Heath reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 7:25 and 7:35 p.m. Friday, someone stole a red Chevrolet Blazer at 54007 Independence St., Elkhart.
BURGLARY
• Christina Hunter, 318 Middlebury St., Goshen, reported to Goshen police someone kicked in the door of her detached garage.
HIT-AND-RUN CRASH
• A crash took place at Ind. 19 and C.R. 30 at about 3 p.m. Monday. According to Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies, the suspects fled the scene.
• An employee of Sun Homes, 61108 C.R. 17, Goshen, reported a single-vehicle crash where the driver fled at 8:56 a.m. Sunday, according to Goshen police.
• Cory Nickerson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck while in the parking lot of Papa John’s, 301 N. Main St., at 7:39 p.m. Sunday. The other vehicle left the scene, he told police.
DOG BITE
• Lillian Elias, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was bitten by a neighborhood dog in the 1500 block of Garland Drive at 10:01 a.m. Sunday. Elias had a puncture wound to the back of her leg and declined medical assistance at the scene saying she would seek her own medical attention, police reported.
BATTERY
• A 17-year-old Ligonier girl reported to Goshen police at 1:30 p.m. Sunday she was battered by her boyfriend in the 400 block of Post Road. The teen also told police her boyfriend also attempted to strangle her. She had pain but did not want to seek medical treatment at the time, according to police.
• Goshen police investigated the battery of a 12-year-old boy by another juvenile in the 100 block of Brookside Manor at 4:49 p.m. Sunday. The boy sustained a bruise to his cheek but did not require medical assistance, police reported.
FORGERY
• Christopher Stidams, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 7:14 a.m. Sunday that someone he knows forged a check of his three to four years ago.
COUNTERFEITING
• The manager of Taco Bell, 4510 Elkhart Road, reported to Goshen police at 8:40 p.m. Sunday that she found a counterfeit $20 bill.
