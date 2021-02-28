Two injured, one cited in crash
Two LaOtto men were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 4:17 p.m. Saturday.
According to Elkhart County officers, a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche was westbound on U.S. 6, west of C.R. 133 when the vehicle left the south side of the road due to a mechanical malfunction.
The driver, Joshua D. Bursey, 36, had a head injury and declined medical treatment at the scene. His passenger, Shawn Restrepo, 36, had head pain and was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment.
Bursey was cited for not wearing a seatbelt, driving while suspended and driving left of center.
Two-vehicle crash injures three
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at Old U.S. 33 and Tower Road at 7:09 p.m. Saturday.
According to Elkhart County deputies, a 2010 Toyota car driven by Madelyn Cross, 21, Goshen, was eastbound on Old U.S. 33 when it collided with the rear of a 2018 Chevrolet SUV. The SUV was driven by Michelle Stauffer, 36, Elkhart, and was stopped at the Tower Road intersection waiting to turn north.
Neither driver was injured. Three people in the SUV complained of neck and back pain. They were Talia Gates, 18, Elkhart, Cassidy Gates, 16, Elkhart, and Macy Gates, 15, Elkhart. They were taken to Elkhart General Hospital for evaluation.
One injured in crash
A 33-year-old Goshen woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at U.S. 33 and Denver Street at 3:50 p.m. Saturday.
Injured in the crash was Claudenel Dorsica, 492 Brookside Manor.
According to Goshen police, a 2008 Dodge Nitro driven by Zacharia J. Young, 31, 22127 Seneca Drive, Goshen, was on Denver Avenue stopped at a stop sign. He pulled into the intersection and his vehicle collided with Dorsica’s 2010 Honda Civic, which was westbound on U.S. 33.
Corsica complained of lower back pain and declined medical attention at the scene. Young was uninjured.
ARRESTS
- George Vandiepenbos, 54, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 5:16 a.m. Saturday on charges of burglary, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana after he was found in a home in the 300 block of South 10th Street.
- James Nielsen Jr., 34, 1729 Robinson St., South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police at 2:56 p.m. Saturday on a charge of theft. He is accused of stealing from Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road. He was released at the scene on a written promise to appear in court.
- Jose A. Guevara-Lopez, 27, 1817 Tiffany Court, Apt. C, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 8:50 p.m. Saturday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior offense, resisting law enforcement and never obtaining a valid license. Goshen police reported they were called to the 200 block of Silverwood Drive for a vehicle stuck in a snow bank. When police arrived, Guevara-Lopez reportedly attempted to flee and was arrested. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Jordan Giger, 29, 61455 Druid Lane, was arrested by Goshen police at 12:25 a.m. Sunday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement. Officers were called to the 100 block of West Washington Street for a man who was slumped over his steering wheel. That man was found to be Giger. He reportedly refused a field sobriety test and a search warrant was obtained. Giger allegedly resisted police and medical staff. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Samuel Miller, 19, 413 S. Fifth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 3:09 a.m. Sunday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, underage drinking and illegal possession of an alcoholic beverage. He was stopped for a traffic violation at South Main Street and Carter Road. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Mario Azahar, 48, 1725 Graceland Court, Apt. B, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 11:18 p.m. Friday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a hit-and-run crash at South Main Street and Madison Street. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
THEFTS
- A Steak n Shake employee reported a theft to Goshen police at 10:10 a.m. Saturday. The restaurant is located at 4025 Elkhart Road.
- Matthew King, Middlebury, reported to Goshen police the theft of a construction trailer from a job site at Clover Trails subdivision, 1218 Camelot Drive, Goshen, at 12:12 p.m. Saturday.
- Garth Beckwith, 39, 223 ½ Middlebury St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 6:14 p.m. Saturday on a charge of counterfeiting. Police reported that Beckwith was arrested at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road after allegedly changing price tags on items. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.
- Larry Johnson, 1627 Autumn Blaze Lane, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 2:15 p.m. Friday that his cell phone was stolen.
BATTERY
- A 21-year-old Elkhart man reported to Goshen police he was battered in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue at 11:37 a.m. Saturday. The man had minor injuries that did not require medical treatment, police reported.
- A 19-year-old Goshen woman reported to Goshen police she was battered by a person she knows in the 900 block of West Lincoln Avenue at 5:27 p.m. Saturday. The girl did not have any injuries and left the home, according to police.
- A fight between several people at 1718 Barley Lane, Goshen, was investigated by Goshen police at 8:09 p.m. Saturday. Multiple people suffered minor injuries but no one was taken to the hospital.
- Goshen police were called to a battery in progress at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17 at 10:27 p.m. Saturday.
- A 58-year-old South Bend man reported to Goshen police he was battered by someone he knows while at work at 1206 Eisenhower Drive, Goshen, at 9:25 a.m. Friday. The victim reported a serious injury.
- A battery was reported to Goshen police at 3:54 p.m. Friday at Maple Leaf Commons, 2926 Elkhart Road, Goshen.
DOG BITES
Ricardo Martinzez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 4 p.m. Saturday that his dog was bitten by another dog in the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue. There were no visible injuries to the dog that was bitten, police reported.
PURSUIT
Goshen police pursued a blue Dodge SUV following a report of shoplifting at 2304 Lincolnway East at 5:56 p.m. Saturday. Police reported that when they arrived to investigate the theft at Walmart, the suspect fled in the Dodge, resulting in the pursuit which ended on U.S. 33 near C.R. 50. The investigation continues.
VANDALISM
Deborah Gibson, 909 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 6:27 p.m. Saturday that a window in her home was broken by someone she knows.
HIT-AND-RUN
- Devon Farmer, 26, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 10:12 p.m. Saturday that his unoccupied vehicle was struck by another vehicle while at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road. The other vehicle’s driver left without failing to exchange information, police reported.
- Deanna Stombeck, 48, North Webster, reported to Goshen police at 3:56 p.m. Friday a hit-and-run crash at 2429 Lincolnway East., Goshen. No injuries were reported.
BURGLARY
Willie Joseph Jr., Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 11:08 a.m. Friday that his home in the 100 block of South Sixth Street was burglarized.
IDENTITY THEFT
Cruz Aguilar Orellana, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 12:28 p.m. Friday that someone used his identity to open a bank account and claim unemployment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.