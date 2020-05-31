An Elkhart woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash around 1:45 p.m. Saturday about five miles outside of Millersburg.
Adrianne Welch, 43, of Elkhart, and Hailey Thompson, 17, of Goshen, were both traveling southbound on Ind. 15 south of C.R. 20 when Welch, driving a 1998 Ford Ranger, was stopping to turn into the Broadmore mobile home park. According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, Thompson, who was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse, failed to low down and rear-ended Welch’s vehicle.
Welch, who had head, neck and back pain, was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment, the police report stated. Thompson was cited for failure to adjust speed to avoid a crash.
Also Saturday, one person was injured in a crash at the intersection of Ind. 15 and C.R. 142 around 10:30 p.m.
According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, Debra Ann Dvorak, 62, of Sturgis, Mich., was traveling east on C.R. 142 crossing the intersection of Ind. 15 when she failed to yield the right of way to Nicholas Stremme, 22, of Elkhart, who was driving north on Ind. 15.
Stremme, who was driving a 2010 GMC Sierra, attempted to avoid the crash by turning east on C.R. 142 but was unsuccessful. Shannon James, 41, who was a passenger in Dvorak’s 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer, reported pain in the head and neck and was transported to Goshen General Hospital by paramedics. Dvorak was cited by police for failure to yield, according to the report.
LEAVING THE SCENE OF A PROPERTY DAMAGE
Ethan Colon, 20, of Goshen, reported to police his vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle while it was parked at Wings Etc., 4644 Elkhart Road, Elkhart, around 5:05 p.m. Saturday. A report was taken.
HARASSMENT
• Virginia Ramirez Romo, 19, of Goshen, called police at 6 p.m. Saturday to file a report of harassment by a known male subject. A report was taken.
• Amber Butler, 43, of Goshen, reported around 3:50 p.m. Friday she was being harassed via phone and social media by a known individual. A report was taken.
THEFT
• Julie Zimmerman, 61, of Goshen, called police around 6:10 p.m. Saturday to report theft from her garage in the 600 block of South 7th Street. A report was taken.
• Larry Bowens Jr., 45, of Goshen, reported around 10:50 p.m. Friday theft of his belongings from the 700 block of South Main Street, Goshen. A report was taken.
ANIMAL BITE
• Tiffany Weaver, 32, of Goshen, reported to police around 10:05 p.m. Saturday that her 5-year-old son had been scratched and bitten by their neighbor’s pit bull puppy in the 900 block of Middlebury Street. The juvenile sustained minor lacerations on the upper right side of his back. The woman refused medical treatment for her son. A report was completed.
• Sara Mast, 48, of Goshen, reported to police around 11:45 a.m. Friday she had been bitten by her neighbor’s dog near the 1300 block of South 13th Street. She reported minor injuries and received medical treatment from her family doctor. A report was taken.
VERBAL ALTERCATION
• Officers were dispatched to a fight in the 200 block of East Clinton Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers met with both parties who were involved in a verbal altercation. No injuries were sustained and a report was taken.
• A manager at Wendy’s, 903 W. Pike St., Goshen, reported to police around 4:25 p.m. Friday that unknown individuals started a verbal altercation with employees over a wrong food order. A report was taken.
GUNFIRE REPORTED
Maxwell Harmon, 20, of Goshen, reported around 1:15 a.m. Sunday that he heard 10 to 15 sounds of gunfire while riding his bicycle over the U.S. 33 overpass. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the source. A report was taken.
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY
Robert Henrichs, 61, of Goshen, reported around 9:20 a.m. Friday damage from an attempted burglary to his garage in the 500 block of South 5th Street. Nothing was reported stolen and a report was taken.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Ron Davidhizer, 78, of Goshen, reported around 9:20 a.m. Friday damage to one of his rental properties in the 100 block of Prospect Avenue.
GARAGE BURGLARIZED
Lawrence Cripe, 95, of Goshen, reported around 9:55 a.m. Friday items were stolen from his locked garage in the 500 block of South 6th Street during the overnight hours. The suspects allegedly gained entry by breaking a window, according to a police report. A report was taken.
ATTEMPTED THEFT
Barbara Hoover, 76, of Goshen, reported to police around 1:30 p.m. Friday someone attempted to steal a gas grill from her patio early Thursday morning in the 1800 block of Westplains Drive. A report was taken.
AUTO THEFT
Richard Worsham, 30, of Goshen, reported around 8:25 p.m. Friday his 1987 Kawasaki motorcycle had been stolen from the 900 block of South 8th Street. A report was taken.
DOMESTIC BATTERY
Jonathan Anglemyer, 31, of 622 River Ave., Goshen, was arrested for domestic battery, strangulation and animal cruelty around 11:40 p.m. Friday. According to police, the victim suffered minor injuries and no medical attention was needed. Anglemyer was jailed at the Elkhart County Jail.
