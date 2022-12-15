Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 5:21 p.m. Wednesday in Elkhart County.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Holly Decker, 39, Elkhart, was stopped in her vehicle facing west on Springriver Drive, waiting to turn onto C.R. 13 in dark and rainy conditions. As Decker began to enter the intersection, she failed to see a second vehicle heading north on C.R. 13 with no headlights active, resulting in a collision.
The driver of the second vehicle, Tyler Smith, 21, Elkhart, complained of back and knee pain as a result of the collision. Decker complained of foot pain.
Smith was cited for driving with a suspended driver’s license, operating in dark conditions without lights, failure to register his vehicle and operating with false plates.
ARRESTS
• Julian Gonsalves, 59, 907 Tramore Circle, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on C.R. 38 at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Christian Sutton, 37, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of theft while at Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. They were released pending a court date.
• A 15-year-old student at Bashor Children’s Home was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of criminal mischief while at the school at 1 p.m. Wednesday. They were transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.
• Carol Dickerson, 63, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of theft while at Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, at 4:57 p.m. Wednesday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFT
• Elizabeth Watman, an employee of Ulta Beauty, 3818 Midway Road, contacted Goshen police at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday to report an incident of shoplifting involving three women.
• Anthony Sevilla-Solis contacted Goshen police at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday to report the theft of his keys while at 2219 Rieth Blvd.
• Miranda Long contacted Goshen police at 3:50 a.m. Thursday to report the theft of her unlocked vehicle while it was parked in the 100 block of Winchester Trail in Goshen.