A Goshen woman and a Mishawaka man were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 11:09 a.m. Wednesday in Elkhart County.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Israel Arellano Hernandez, 30, Mishawaka, was driving his vehicle west on C.R. 32, west of C.R. 13, when he collided with the rear of a second vehicle that had stopped at a mailbox facing west on C.R. 32. The force of the collision caused the second vehicle to be pushed down a ditch and into a nearby cornfield, the report noted.
The driver of the second vehicle, Rhonda Walker, 62, Goshen, complained of back pain as a result of the collision.
Arellano Hernandez suffered a head laceration, as well as head and shoulder pain. He was cited for following too closely resulting in bodily injury.
OTHER CRASHES
• An Elkhart man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 2:18 p.m. Tuesday in Elkhart County. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Jarod Murray, 22, Elkhart, was driving his vehicle northwest on U.S. 33 when he entered the Lewis Street intersection and collided with a second vehicle, driven by David Schneider, 68, Elkhart, heading north on Lewis Street. Schneider complained of head pain as a result of the collision. Murray was uninjured. Deputies spoke with several bystanders in an attempt to learn more about the particulars of the collision, though all of the bystanders were on their phones at the time and failed to see any vehicle movement prior to the collision, the report noted. Employees of the nearby Citgo gas station were also interviewed and advised that their video system did not capture the collision.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Daniel Clark contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:56 a.m. Monday to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked at 11333 C.R. 2, Middlebury, sometime between 4:45 and 7:40 a.m. Monday. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information or reporting the incident.
ARRESTS
• Michael Leach, 31, 163 Roxbury Park, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of driving while a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop in the area of North Michigan Avenue and Bluegrass Court, Goshen, at 11:39 a.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Gilberto Aceves, 52, 1217 Columbian Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after officers were dispatched to the area of 1000 W. Pike St., Goshen, to investigate a report of a reckless driver. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• George Cruz, 20, 22385 C.R. 18, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of domestic battery while at his home at 2:01 a.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFTS
• Paige Chasteen contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:35 p.m. Monday to report that someone stole gas and a gas canister from a property at 24714 C.R. 45, Elkhart, sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and 8:15 p.m. Monday.
• Autumn Freel contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:01 p.m. Tuesday to report the theft of her wallet from her unlocked vehicle while it was parked at 54152 Ash Road, Osceola, sometime between 9 p.m. Monday and 4:35 a.m. Tuesday.
BURGLARIES
• Lori Deboard, 109 Middlebury St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday to report that her home had been burglarized.
FRAUD
• Glenna Miller, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 11:24 a.m. Tuesday to report being the victim of a scam.
• Goshen police received a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 1:54 p.m. Tuesday regarding a Goshen resident being the victim of fraud.
• Stephanie Reed, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:10 p.m. Monday to report that fraud occurred between 9 p.m. July 29 and 2 p.m. Saturday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Ladawn Smith contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:59 p.m. Monday to report that someone slashed the tires on two of her vehicles while they were parked at 52076 Brookstream Circle, Elkhart, sometime between 11 p.m. July 15 and 8 a.m. July 16.
AWOL
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:40 p.m. Monday to report that Ryan Carbone, 37, Goshen, failed to return to custody at 10:51 p.m. Friday and is now considered absent without leave.