Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 7:04 p.m. Wednesday in Goshen.
According to a Goshen police report, Veronica Torres, 17, 406 Mercer St., Ligonier, was attempting to turn onto Kercher Road from a parking lot at 2429 Lincolnway East when she pulled out in front of a second vehicle heading west on Kercher Road, resulting in a collision.
Torres complained of lower leg pain as a result of the collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Tracy Dinsmore, 31, 265 Winchester Trail, Goshen, complained of lower arm pain.
Torres’ vehicle sustained damage to the driver’s side front door and fender area, while Dinsmore’s vehicle sustained damage to the front bumper. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
The primary factor of the collision was listed as failure to yield the right of way by Torres.
ARRESTS
• Leonel Jimenez Villeda, 49, 808 F Lane, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving while never having received a license after crashing his vehicle into a train in the 2600 block of Elkhart Road at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday. He was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for a medical evaluation and then released pending a court date.
• Joshua Ramos, 29, 64541 Orchard Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated and driving while suspended following a traffic stop near the intersection of C.R.s 17 and 28 at 5:21 a.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Cedric Ridle contacted Goshen police at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked in the 700 block of South Main Street. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information.
• Fabian Saucedo contacted Goshen police at 1:28 a.m. Thursday to report being involved in a hit-and-run crash while in the area of Peddlers Village and Elkhart roads.
THEFT
• Daniel Diener, 208 S. Eighth St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:49 a.m. Wednesday to report the theft of his Borden trash can sometime between 8 a.m. Nov. 16 and 5 p.m. Nov. 17.
• Julia Watkins contacted Goshen police at 1:49 p.m. Wednesday to report the theft of her purse while at 125 S. Main St., Goshen.
• Jeremy Yoder contacted Goshen police at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday to report the theft of his bicycle while at the Goshen Public Library, 601 S. Fifth St.
• Timothy Bickel contacted Goshen police at 10:43 p.m. Wednesday to report a theft from his vehicle while it was parked at 111 W. Douglas St.
• Bretta Martinez contacted Goshen police at 11:02 p.m. Wednesday to report a theft from her vehicle while it was parked at 110 W. Garfield Ave.
FRAUD
• Kathleen Johnson, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday to report an incident of fraud.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• David Cripe contacted Goshen police at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday to report vandalism to the Fidler Pavilion, 1912 Lincoln Ave.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• Myron Vanderwerf contacted Goshen police at 5:25 a.m. Wednesday to report hearing sounds of gunfire in the 900 block of North Fifth Street.