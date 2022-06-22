A Goshen woman and an Elkhart woman were injured in two-vehicle collision at 11:32 a.m. Wednesday in Elkhart County.
According to Elkhart County deputies, Cynthia Williams, 47, Goshen, was driving her vehicle south on C.R. 19 when she reportedly failed to yield the right of way and entered the C.R. 40 intersection, colliding with a second vehicle heading west on C.R. 40.
The driver of the second vehicle, Elizabeth Zentz, 36, Elkhart, suffered lower leg abrasions as a result of the collision.
Williams, who was cited for failure to yield the right of way, complained of head pain resulting from the crash.
OTHER CRASHES
• An Elkhart man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 7:05 a.m. Wednesday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County deputies, Randal Stuller, 32, Elkhart, was driving his vehicle west on C.R. 26 when he reportedly failed to yield the right of way and entered the C.R. 1 intersection, colliding with a second vehicle heading north on C.R. 1. The driver of the second vehicle, Garrett Noblitt, 29, Elkhart, suffered injuries to his arms and legs as a result of the collision. Stuller, who was uninjured, was cited for failure to yield the right of way and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Mickey Benson, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 6:23 a.m. Tuesday to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while changing lanes in the 2600 block of Peddlers Village Road, Goshen, causing his vehicle to exit the road and strike landscaping and a utility pole. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information or notifying police.
ARRESTS
• Damian Crawford, 25, 54152 Ash Road, Osceola, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of domestic battery and intimidation while at his home at 11:10 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Michael Orlando, 32, 15211 U.S. 20, Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of invasion of privacy at 11:29 p.m. Sunday after allegedly violating a protection order. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Courtney Doolittle, 29, 206 E. Seventh St., Mishawaka, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of resisting law enforcement and an active Elkhart warrant after allegedly fleeing from deputies following an attempted traffic stop in the area of Ash Road and C.R. 16, Osceola, at 2:13 a.m. Tuesday. Doolittle was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Ashford Applewhite, 37, 325 Garfield Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana after reportedly crashing his vehicle on C.R. 5, south of Deerfield Road, Elkhart, at 9:08 p.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFTS
• Kevin Yoder, an employee of the Goshen Parks and Recreation Department, contacted Goshen police at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday to report that a catalytic converter was stolen from off of one of the department’s vehicles while it was parked at Shanklin Park, 411 W. Plymouth Ave., Goshen.
• Goshen police were dispatched to the 600 block of North Third Street at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon further investigation, the vehicle was found to be reported stolen out of Elkhart.
• Christina Waterman, 58864 Huntly Court, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone broke into her vehicle and stole various items while it was parked in her driveway sometime between 9 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday.
• Trevor Roth contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to report the theft of items from his vehicle while it was parked at 18450 Mandi Lane, Goshen, sometime between 5:30 p.m. Monday and 4:20 a.m. Tuesday.
• Telenna Cofield contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9 a.m. Tuesday to report the theft of various items from her vehicle while it was parked at 58693 Scarborough Lane, Goshen, sometime between midnight and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
• Beth Baranski contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone stole her Chevrolet Suburban while it was parked at 18428 Mandi Lane, Goshen, and moved it to the end of her neighborhood sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and 3 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle has since been recovered.
• Josue Larios Soto, 58626 Max Drive, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:39 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone stole various items from out of his truck while it was parked in his driveway at approximately 12:40 a.m. Tuesday.
BURGLARIES
• Wayne Schrock contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:04 p.m. Tuesday to report that multiple storage units had been burglarized at the Spacemaker Self Storage facility, 16608 Skyview Road, Goshen.
FRAUD
• Cheryl Cox, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10 a.m. Tuesday to report that she was recently notified that someone may have used her identification information to file a tax return.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Elkhart County deputies received a report at 8:30 p.m. Friday regarding someone damaging the large statue outside of the Elkhart County Courthouse, 101 N. Main St., Goshen.
• Isaiah Meyer contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone he knows set fire to a patch of grass near 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart.