GOSHEN — Two passengers were hospitalized following a crash in Goshen Tuesday afternoon.
At about 3:26 p.m., Christina Borkholder, 35, Nappanee, was driving a 2006 Pontiac Passenger west on C.R. 34 east of C.R. 31 and was slowing to stop and turn when she was rear-ended by a 2012 Chevrolet pickup driven by Timothy Neely, 69, Osceola.
A police report indicates that Neely had been driving too closely behind her. Two of her passengers were injured in the crash. Treva Yoder, 76, Goshen, was transported for complaints of pain. Natalie Yoder, 15, Nappanee, was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. The crash is being investigated by the Elkhart County Crash Investigation Team.
BURGLARY
Michael S. Yoder reported to Elkhart County deputies that between noon March 25 and 3 p.m. March 26, someone stole his Keystone camper and items from 10924 C.R. 46, Millersburg.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
- Goshen Parks Department employee Sherry Snodgrass reported to Goshen city police at 9:37 a.m. Tuesday graffiti on the Douglas Avenue footbridge.
- Gabriela Barajas reported to Goshen city police at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday that someon broke a window on her vehicle at 61108 C.R. 17.
- Destiny Smith reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10 p.m. April 7 and 11:30 a.m. April 8 someone broke a window at 30983 Riverbend Cir., Osceola.
- Brad McAdams reported to Elkhart County deputies that a bullet had entered his Silver GMC SUV at 917 W. Mishawaka Road at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
FRAUD
Ben Corowan reported to Goshen city police at 11:24 a.m. Tuesday that a rental truck was not returned on the contractual agreement date to U-Haul, 1819 E. Monroe St.
THEFT
- Elivia Martinez Morales reported to Goshen city police at 4:26 p.m. Tuesday that someone stole her passport while she was working at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road.
- Steven Sabo reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:41 p.m. Tuesday someone stole a 2017 Tow-Master trailer from a locked, fenced-in lot at 1800 Johnson St., Elkhart.
SHOPLIFTING
Both Walmarts located within Goshen city limits reported a series of shoplifting incidents over March and April to Goshen city police Tuesday.