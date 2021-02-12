Vehicle crash STOCK PHOTO

Two men were injured in a three-vehicle crash north of Middlebury early Friday morning.

A car driven by Dwight Markham, Elkhart, rear-ended a car driven by Steve Thompson, Elkhart, at Ind. 13 and C.R. 10 while Thompson was stopped in traffic waiting for a vehicle in front of him to turn left onto C.R. 10 around 4:30 a.m. Markham’s car was then rear-ended by a pickup truck driven by Duane Mast, Howe, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Markham and Thompson were taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for injuries from the crash, police said.

Mast did not report any injuries.

ARRESTS

• Trevor Moore, 27, 60730 C.R. 19, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Pike and Third streets around 10:55 p.m. Thursday.

• Omar Palomares, 25, 124 S. Eighth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Lincolnway East and Eisenhower Drive North around 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

• Patrick Taylor, 36, 1307 Veterans Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at Main and Johnston streets around 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

BURGLARY

Stanley Gill, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a bicycle was stolen from the garage of a house, 415 S. Third St., sometime between 9:30 p.m. Thursday and 12:30 a.m. Friday.

HIT-AND-RUN

Melanie Hire, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her mailbox was damaged at her house, 913 Braxton Court, on Thursday.

