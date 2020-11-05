Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of S.R. 119 and C.R. 42.
According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Seabolt, 20, of Millersburg, was driving a 2003 Honda Accord east on C.R. 42 when he disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of S.R. 119 and struck the passenger side of a 2009 Kia minivan being driven by Malinda Schwartz, 36, of Atwood. Schwartz’ vehicle was pushed in front of a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer being driven by Walter Williamson, 59, of Mishawaka.
Seabolt was transported to a local hospital via ambulance for lacerations to his face and all over pain, police stated in the report. He was cited for disregarding a stop sign causing bodily injury.
Schwartz was transported to a hospital via helicopter for severe injuries. It was reported by police that Williamson suffered shin pain.
ARRESTS
• Allen Stamps, 27, 1206 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of a stolen handgun by a felon, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule V drug and possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue at 2:39 a.m. Wednesday. He was booked into the county jail. Paige Graff, 23, 68086 U.S. 33, Goshen, was also arrested by police on charges of possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a schedule V drug. She was released pending a court date.
• Mario Garcia-Orozco, 29, 1314 Marriot St., South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop at the intersection of Pike Street and North Riverside Avenue at 8:39 a.m. Wednesday. He was booked into the county jail.
CRASH REPORTS
• A Ligonier woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4:35 a.m. Thursday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Christian Mendoza Arjona, 25, 138 Witmer Ave., Elkhart, was driving his vehicle southeast on Lincolnway East when he attempted to turn left into the parking lot of a business located at 1906 Lincolnway East. While attempting the turn, Mendoza Arjona’s vehicle reportedly crossed into the path of a second vehicle heading northwest on Lincolnway East, resulting in a collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Elvia Puente, 45, 1288 Lincolnway West, Ligonier, suffered chest, neck and upper back pain as a result of the crash. Mendoza Arjona was uninjured.
• Two Goshen women were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Margaret Weaver, 84, 1112 E. Douglas St., Goshen, was attempting to turn left onto U.S. 33 from East Douglas Street when she crossed into the path of a second vehicle heading south on U.S. 33, resulting in a collision. Weaver suffered minor bleeding to her lower leg as a result of the collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Jill Stahly, 40, 18425 C.R. 28, Goshen, suffered lower leg pain.
THEFTS
• Jeanne Liechty, 602 Gra-Roy Drive, Goshen, told Goshen police she noticed her political signs had been stolen from out of her yard at 8:49 a.m. Wednesday.
• Dale Horsfall, 57690 C.R. 33, Middlebury, told Elkhart County police someone stole his towable camper from his property sometime between Oct. 19 and Tuesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Vanessa Mayhew told Elkhart County police someone damaged her vehicle while it was parked at 14698 C.R. 52, Syracuse, at 3:10 p.m. Friday.
AWOL REPORT
• Elkhart County police were notified that Silas Ranard Grady, 51, Elkhart, failed to return to lawful custody at the Elkhart County Work Release Center, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 9:01 a.m. Saturday and is now considered away without leave.
