Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 3:43 p.m. Monday in Elkhart County.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Heriberto Gonzalez Cornelio, 28, Bristol, was driving his vehicle south on C.R. 19 when he attempted to turn east onto U.S. 20 and crossed into the path of a second vehicle heading west on U.S. 20, resulting in a collision.
The driver of the second vehicle, Gregory Sobecki, 68, Granger, was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of lower back pain resulting from the collision. A passenger in Sobecki’s vehicle, Joyce Birk, 91, Mishawaka, was also transported to the hospital for chest pain.
Gonzalez Cornelio, who was uninjured, was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
ARRESTS
• Dominique Brown, 26, 807 D Lane, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Prairie and South Main streets at 10:19 p.m. Monday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Elizabeth Hall, 30, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and an active warrant following a traffic stop in the area of Ind. 19 and C.R. 4 in Elkhart at 2:24 a.m. Tuesday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Andrew Strombeck, Granger, contacted Goshen police at 11:34 a.m. Monday to report that his vehicle was damaged by another vehicle while in the parking lot of 3826 Midway Road, Goshen. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without providing contact information.
THEFT
• Aaron Duzan, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 8:25 a.m. Monday to report the theft of a catalytic converter from a property at 2449 Century Drive, Goshen.
• A representative of Conoco, 112 W. Pike St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:07 a.m. Monday to report a shoplifting incident.
• Ronald Clarkson, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:35 p.m. Monday to report that someone stole his wallet while he was at a business located at 2220 Elkhart Road, Goshen.
• Trish Tanner contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:14 p.m. Sunday to report that someone stole roofing shingles from a property at 53189 C.R. 11, Elkhart, sometime between 9 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.
BURGLARY
• Cameron Powers, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 5:51 p.m. Monday to report a burglary at 118 W. Jackson St., Goshen.
FRAUD
• Regino Lopez Sanchez, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 4:59 p.m. Monday to report an unauthorized transaction on his credit card account.
• Judith Brake, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:58 a.m. Saturday to report that fraud occurred between 11:49 a.m. Nov. 2 and 10:32 a.m. Saturday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• William Hoover, New Paris, contacted Goshen police at 12:59 p.m. Monday to report that someone damaged his pickup truck while it was parked at 1925 Lincolnway East, Goshen.
AWOL
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:18 p.m. Friday to report that Kimberly Burwell, 39, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at 2:53 a.m. Friday and is now considered absent without leave.