Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 11:05 a.m. Monday in Elkhart County.
According to Elkhart County deputies, Anaka Vargas, Osceola, was driving her vehicle east on Pierina Drive and had come to a stop at the Johnson Street intersection. Vargas then reportedly entered the intersection and crossed into the path of a second vehicle heading north on Johnson Street, resulting in a collision.
Vargas was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of a spinal injury resulting from the collision. A passenger in her vehicle, Hazel Araujo, 21, was also transported to the hospital for treatment of a head injury.
The driver of the second vehicle, Gregg Geiger, Churubusco, was uninjured.
ARRESTS
• Schuyler Griffin, 34, 112 S. Seventh St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of resiting law enforcement and active Goshen warrants while at 102 Chicago Ave., Goshen, at 4:27 p.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Carmen Shipp, 30, 508 Walnut Court, Elizabethtown, Kentucky, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of criminal mischief after officers were dispatched to 2624 Ponderosa Court, Goshen, at 9:48 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of someone damaging a vehicle parked at the property. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Filiberto Tamayo Rodriguez, 37, 172 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving while never having received a license following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 20 and C.R. 7, Elkhart, at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Kasey White, 43, 3215 Kelsey Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Ash Road and Liberty at 1:23 a.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFTS
• An employee of Shoe Sensation, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 7:39 p.m. Monday to report an incident of shoplifting.
BURGLARIES
• Charles Koonce contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11 a.m. Sunday to report that someone broke into CK Auto Works LLC, 23199 U.S. 33, Elkhart, and stole various tools and car keys, as well as his black 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 parked in the parking lot of the business.
FRAUD
• A representative of Martin’s Super Market, 1401 College Ave., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:11 a.m. Monday to report that fraud occurred on Aug. 11.
• Nolan Yoder, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:59 p.m. Friday to report that fraud occurred between 5 and 6 p.m. Aug. 8.
• Bruce Slabaugh, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:01 p.m. Friday to report that fraud occurred between 9 p.m. Aug. 9 and 10 a.m. Friday.
• Tabitha Cooper, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:18 a.m. Saturday to report that fraud occurred between noon Aug. 9 and 7 p.m. Aug. 10.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Adrienne Weber contacted Goshen police at 4:23 p.m. Monday to report that her vehicle was vandalized while parked at 404 Middlebury St., Goshen.
• David Cripe contacted Goshen police at 6:05 p.m. Monday to report damage to the bathrooms at Mill Street Park, 212 Prospect Ave., Goshen.
LOST FIREARM
• Ugochukwu Egolium, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 7:33 a.m. Monday to report a lost firearm.
AWOL
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:54 p.m. Friday to report that Ricardo Herrera-Hurtado, 32, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at 2:38 p.m. Friday and is now considered absent without leave.