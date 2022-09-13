Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 7:39 p.m. Monday in Elkhart County.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Oliver Selak, 29, Eastlake, Ohio, was driving his vehicle south on U.S. 33 when he attempted to turn east onto U.S. 6 and crossed into the path of a second vehicle heading west on U.S. 6, resulting in a collision.
The driver of the second vehicle, Danielle Scott, 31, Middlebury, was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center for treatment of head pain resulting from the collision. A passenger in Selak’s vehicle, Dominic Bird, 20, Wyoming, Michigan, complained of neck and back pain.
Selak, who was uninjured, was cited for failure to yield the right of way at an intersection.
OTHER CRASHES
• An Elkhart man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 10:44 a.m. Tuesday in Elkhart County. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Brian Blanda, 42, Elkhart, was driving his vehicle west on the Ind. 19 northbound off ramp from U.S. 20 when a second vehicle traveling behind him collided with the rear of his vehicle. Blanda complained of neck and back pain as a result of the collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Craig Woolsey, 54, Goshen, was uninjured. Woolsey was cited for following too closely.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Goshen police were dispatched to a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Middlebury and North Fifth streets in Goshen at 9:49 p.m. Monday.
• A suspect fled law enforcement after crashing into private property near Ash Road and Old U.S. 20. Inside the vehicle, Elkhart County deputies found a stolen handgun.
ARRESTS
• Andrew Holmes, 46, 217 S. Seventh St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of false informing and a Goshen warrant while at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., Goshen, at 1:33 p.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Christopher Withrow, 25, 29637 C.R. 22, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of residential entry while in the 30000 block of North Shore Drive in Elkhart at 3:34 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Fernando Zermeno, 37, 118 S. Seventh St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of residential entry and invasion of privacy while in the 60000 block of C.R. 21 in Goshen at 8:38 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Omolola Beaird, 33, 54152 Ash Road, Osceola, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of minors while at her home at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Sergio Vargas, 23, 505 N. Nappanee St., Nappanee, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated after police say he was involved in a crash near Ind. 119 and Old C.R. 17 at 1:11 a.m. Saturday. Vargas submitted to a breath test and tested at .156 BrAC at 2:17 a.m.
• Efren (Garcia) Calderon, 39, 117 Olive St., Goshen, was arrested on charges of driving while suspended and leaving the scene of a property damage accident near C.R. 40 and C.R. 27 at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. He was reported to have been traveling east on C.R. 40, east of Ind. 15, and driving through the dead-end road onto Waterford Mills Parkway. When he entered the roadway, his vehicle collided with two other vehicles, multiple traffic signs and a utility pole before fleeing to a parking lot on C.R. 36, east of Ind. 15, where a Goshen officer found him, according to the police report. He was reportedly found to be intoxicated, failing standard field testing. Results of the chemical test were pending at the time of the report.
• Eduardo Solorzano, 20, 1720 Mediterranean Ave., Elkhart, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, underage consumption and never having received a license after a woman called Elkhart County deputies to report someone driving in the wrong lane on C.R. 17, south of C.R. 18. Deputies identified the driver as Solorzano after he parked in the middle of the roadway nearby, according to the police report. He reportedly failed field testing, and submitted to a chemical test, resulting in a BrAC of .205.
• Jacob Yoder, 34, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after someone called Elkhart County deputies to report a white 2017 Chevrolet Silverado had crashed into a pole near Ind. 19 and Roseland Road at around 6:16 p.m. Sunday. Yoder was taken to the Elkhart County jail.
ADDITIONAL CHARGES
• Douglas Orrick, an inmate at the Elkhart County Correctional Facility, was accused of assaulting a corrections officer. According to Elkhart County deputies, Orrick, 38, assaulted an officer at the jail, attempted to take the officer’s taser, and resisted being restrained by officers at 6:41 a.m. Sunday.
THEFTS
• Matthew Yordy, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 8:10 a.m. Monday to report that his bicycle was stolen from a bike rack at Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway East, Goshen, sometime over the weekend.
• Brian Kilmer contacted Goshen police at 9:16 a.m. Monday to report that someone stole his cellphone Sunday from a property at 306 S. Ninth St., Goshen.
• Kim Teamer, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:47 p.m. Monday to report the theft of his license plate from off of his vehicle while it was parked at 508 Middlebury St., Goshen, sometime during the overnight hours.
• Hayden Kruger contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:25 p.m. Monday to report that someone stole a wallet from his vehicle while it was parked at 25526 North Shore Drive, Elkhart.
• Caroline Walter reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 7:45 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday someone stole items from 67180 C.R. 19, Goshen.
• Cynthia Neukum reported to Elkhart County deputies that between July 5 and July 19 someone stole items from her secure storage unit at 28874 C.R. 4, Elkhart.
• Amanda Fahlbeck reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 5 p.m. Sept. 6 someone stole her black 2012 Chevrolet Impala from 20514 C.R. 8.
• Sean Church reported to Elkhart County deputies that his chocolate lab was stolen from 23592 C.R. 4 at around 3:15 p.m. Thursday.
• Clinton Christian School Principal Michelle Vigil reported to Elkhart County deputies thefts of two catalytic converters from two of the school’s transport vehicles between 9:15 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday while they were parked on campus at 61763 C.R. 35.
• John Meltz reported to Goshen police that a woman left Menards, 19925 Lincolnway East, Goshen, without paying for an item at 10:39 p.m. Sunday.
ATTEMPTED THEFT
• Richard Howey reported to Elkhart County deputies that two people attempted to steal his catalytic converters at 52077 Brookstream Circle at around 7 a.m. Sunday
BURGLARIES
• Veronica Rodriguez contacted Goshen police at 9:07 a.m. Monday to report that Pep Auto Sales, 1014 West Ave., Goshen, had been burglarized and vehicles stolen at some point during the overnight hours.
• Forestean Concepcion contacted Goshen police at 6:16 p.m. Monday to report that a property at 419 Arbor Court, Goshen, had been burglarized.
• Thomas Craig reported to Elkhart County deputies at 8:48 a.m. Thursday that someone entered the secure parking lot of Turtle Top, 67895 Industrial Drive, New Paris, and stole three catalytic converters from three separate vehicles.
• Levi Yoder reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone entered his home at 12478 C.R. 34 and stole $3,598 worth of batteries, chargers, tools and hunting equipment between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday.
FRAUD
• Goshen police received a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 11:13 a.m. Monday regarding the theft and cashing of a payroll check in Goshen.
• Dennis Soules reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday fraud was committed in the 22000 block of Stillwater Court in Elkhart.
• Shawn McCall reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10 a.m. Aug. 22 and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 23 fraud was committed in the 30000 block of Old U.S. 20, Elkhart.
AMMUNITION FOUND
• Marissa Stiles reported finding multiple rounds of ammunition in the roadway near Old C.R. 17 and C.R. 32 at 9:46 a.m. Saturday.
AWOL
• Devon Jastrzembski, 26, South Bend, failed to report to Work Release at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 6 and is considered absent without leave.
• Gary Anthony Columbus, 41, failed to report to Work Release at 9 p.m. Sept. 4 and is considered absent without leave.
• Jason Spigutz, 24, Elkhart, failed to report to Work Release at 12:18 a.m. Wednesday and is considered absent without leave.
• Matthew Campbell, 43, Elkhart, failed to report to Work Release at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 6 and is considered absent without leave.
• Blaine Roose, 30, Elkhart, failed to report to Work Release at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday and is considered absent without leave.
• Jonathan Lee Books, 38, of Elkhart, failed to report to Work Release at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and is considered absent without leave.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• A representative of Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:37 p.m. Saturday to report that someone spray-painted graffiti on two storage containers sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday.
• Blair Medlen reported to Goshen police at 11:09 a.m. Sunday that someone she knows damaged her vehicles in the 700 block of South Main Street.
• Amanda Smith reported to Elkhart County deputies that sometime between 5 p.m. Friday and 1:40 p.m. Saturday someone slashed two tires on her black 2010 BMW X5 and slashed one tire on a red 2018 Nissan Altima belonging to Katherine Smith at 56536 Spring Ave.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• James Carter reported to Elkhart County deputies that multiple bullets struck his home in the 59000 block of Peppermint Drive in Elkhart at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.