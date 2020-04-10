Two tenants suffered minor injuries in an apartment fire Thursday night in Elkhart.
According to the Elkhart County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to 713 W. Marion St., Elkhart, at 9:45 p.m. to investigate a report of a possible structure fire.
Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters reported finding heavy smoke and fire coming from the structure, which was determined to be an old home which had been converted into four apartments.
Officials with the department noted firefighters were initially delayed in their response time due to reports of an armed suspect on the scene, which required the Elkhart Police Department to secure the scene before firefighters could begin their work.
Given the layout and remodeling that had been done to the structure, coupled with windy conditions at the time of the incident, firefighters reported having difficulty with getting the blaze under control.
After several hours, firefighters were able to extinguish all hot spots within the structure, the department reported. No firefighter or police injuries were reported, though two tenants suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.
The Red Cross was notified to help assist the tenants.
ARREST REPORTS
• Brienne Richardson, 24, and Christian Wyrick, 26, both of 1821 Manor Haus Ct., Apt. 1, were arrested by Goshen police on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a minor at 7:40 a.m. Thursday at their residence. They were released pending a court date.
• Aisha Edwards, 20, and Averius Molik, 21, both of 1305 W. Vistula St., Apt. 912, Bristol, were arrested by Goshen police on charges of theft while at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, at 2:26 p.m. Thursday. They were released pending a court date.
THEFT REPORTS
• Goshen police reported that while on patrol, they discovered a vehicle belonging to Oscar Valdeez, of Goshen, had been broken into and items stolen while parked at 1004 S. Eighth St. at 9:50 a.m. Thursday.
• A Forest River representative filed a report with Goshen police at 11:17 a.m. Thursday indicating one of the company’s 5th Wheel trailers had been stolen while parked at 2012 Century Drive sometime on or after April 2.
• Goshen police were called to Spacemaker Storage, 2508 College Ave., at 3:42 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a burglary from one of the storage units.
FRAUD REPORTS
• A Walmart employee filed a report with Goshen police at 10:35 a.m. Thursday indicating a counterfeit $20 bill was used to purchase items from the store, located at 4024 Elkhart Road, on March 31.
