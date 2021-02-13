A Goshen woman and a young girl were injured in a two-vehicle collision Friday night in Goshen.
Nathaniel G. Bradshaw, 17, New Paris, was driving his vehicle west on Pike Street around 8:30 p.m. and reportedly ran a red light at the Third Street intersection.
Bradshaw's vehicle collided with a vehicle heading south on Third Street that had the green light, according to a report from Goshen police.
The driver of the second vehicle, Carla M. Salinas, 36, 133 Winchester Trails, Goshen, suffered shoulder pain as a result of the collision, while an 8-year-old girl who was a passenger in her vehicle sustained a laceration to her finger.
Bradshaw was uninjured, according to the police report.
ARREST REPORTS
• A 30-year-old Elkhart man reported to Goshen police he was struck by a vehicle while standing outside of Crazyman's, 1914 Elkhart Road, around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. The man was transported to Goshen Hospital for further medical treatment, according to a police report. Officers located the accused driver, Isaac Gamez, 26, of 302 Plymouth Ave., and he was later found to be operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Gamez was transported to the Elkhart County Jail, police stated.
• Bobby Hamlett, 21, 302 Stone Drive, Goshen, was arrested for operating while intoxicated after Goshen police were dispatched to Crazyman's, 1914 Elkhart Road, in reference to a fight and possible refusal to leave around 2 a.m. Sunday. According to a police report, Hamlett failed standardized field sobriety tests and provided a certified breath sample of .097 BrAC. Bobby was transported to the Elkhart County Jail, where he was incarcerated for operating while intoxicated.
• Ronald W. Turner, 70, 211 S. 10th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 218 Third St. at 8:29 p.m. Friday. He was booked into the county jail.
THEFT REPORTS
• An employee of Taqueria Tijuana called Goshen police around 5 p.m. Saturday to report a theft that occurred while she was working.
• Goshen police responded to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 5 p.m. Saturday in reference to three juveniles shoplifting. Officers located three boys, ages 13, 11 and 12, and trespassed them from the store. The boys were released to their parents.
• Goshen police officers responded to a call around 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, in reference to a shoplifting incident. Deanna Huffman, 52, 116 S. 28th St., Goshen, was subsequently arrested for theft, according to a police report, and was released at the scene with a pending court date.
• Chrystal Moreland, Sturgis, Michigan, told Goshen police someone broke into her vehicle and stole her purse and cash while it was parked at 2021 E. Kercher Road at 1:08 p.m. Friday.
• An employee of The Courtyard, 2400 College Ave., filed a report with Goshen police indicating medication was stolen from the property at 10:23 a.m. Friday.
• Marlon Banks, Elkhart, filed a report with Goshen police indicating items were stolen from 1413 S. Main St. at 8:46 a.m. Friday.
• Juston Mullet, Goshen, told Goshen police his license plate was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at the Hampton Inn, 1968 Lincolnway East, at 5:35 a.m. Saturday.
INVASION OF PRIVACY
Goshen police were called to the Hampton Inn in the 1900 block of Lincolnway East around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to a report of invasion of privacy and criminal mischief.
HOUSE FIRE
Hugo Pena, 38, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police a house fire to his residence on Redwood Avenue within Brookside Manor around 11:20 p.m. Saturday.
