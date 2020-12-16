A New Paris woman and a child were injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
Alexys McLay crashed the car she was driving when she swerved to avoid an animal that was on C.R. 142 near C.R. 17 around 6:55 a.m. McLay’s car had rolled onto its side as a result, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
McLay and a 1-year-old child in the car were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
ARRESTS
• Tara Alvarez, 31, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as police investigated an incident at her house in the 1600 block of South 10th Street around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday.
• Derrick Rodden, 19, 1375 Park 33 Blvd., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of marijuana possession after he was stopped at South 16th Street and College Avenue around 2:55 p.m. Tuesday. Rodden was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
THEFTS
• Kenneth Bontrager, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a livestock trailer was stolen from his property, 19803 U.S. 20, sometime between 4 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Tuesday.
• Staff at Forest River RV reported to Goshen police a recreational vehicle was stolen from the company, 2020 Century Drive, around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.
• Rachel Collins, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police the state registration was stolen off her SUV while it was parked at a house, 22805 C.R. 118, sometime between 6 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday.
• Ashley Dailey, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from her vehicle while it was parked at a house, 4212 Cypress Lane, sometime between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
• Martha Mathews, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was entered, but nothing was taken, while it was parked at a house, 1711 Palmetto Lane, sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning.
• Jocelyn Oquendo reported to Goshen police Tuesday a person she loaned her vehicle to in July has not yet returned it despite receiving a court order to do so.
• Gilbert Manns reported to Elkhart County police two payments were missing from a rent drop box at 53586 C.R. 27 in Bristol around 4 p.m. Monday.
• Houman Vaghefi, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police his military identification card was stolen sometime between Nov. 18 and 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 56-year-old man from Elkhart after responding to a call at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., around 2:35 p.m. Tuesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Lori Arnold, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a bottle was thrown at her house, 615 S. Main St., around 10:05 p.m. Tuesday.
• Faith Olson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was damaged at a house, 920 S. 10th St., around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday.
• Stephanie Huffman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a neighbor threw milk on her and her home at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Goshen police responded to a possible hit-and-run crash at 2903 Regent Square around 5:25 a.m. Tuesday.
• Kelcie Hawks reported to Elkhart County police she was involved in a crash at C.R. 13 and U.S. 33 around 9 a.m. Monday. The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene after the collision.
