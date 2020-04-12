Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Dunlap area Saturday.
An SUV driven by Heather Adams, Niles, Michigan, drove through a red light and collided with a car driven by Ronald Duvall, Elkhart, at the intersection of U.S. 33 and Sunnyside Avenue. Adams’ SUV continued moving and then struck a motorcycle driven by Nicholas Newton, Elkhart, while he was stopped on the other side of the intersection around 4:50 p.m. Saturday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Newton complained of leg pain at the scene. A passenger in Duvall’s car, Robert Fisher, Elkhart, was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for his injury, police said.
Duvall and Adams did not report any injuries.
Police cited Adams for disregarding a stop light.
ROBBERY ARREST
An Elkhart man was jailed last week as a suspect who helped jump, rob and leave a person in a Dumpster in Goshen.
Kevin Evans, 26, faces charges of robbery and providing a false identity.
The case began when Goshen police stopped an SUV on a suspicious vehicle call near Malibu Tanning, 2856 Eisenhower Drive North, around 10:30 p.m. April 7. As one officer spoke to the driver, another checked the area and found a man, bloody and injured, in a Dumpster behind the business, according to details by police in a probable cause affidavit.
The victim reported he was with his girlfriend when he was robbed by two men who kicked him, took his phone and wallet, had him take his pants off, and then made him climb into the Dumpster. The description of the suspects he gave was similar to two men seen riding with a woman in the SUV. Police had let the SUV go to help the victim, according to the affidavit. The name on the vehicle’s registration also matched the name of the victim’s girlfriend.
Police caught back up with the SUV as it pulled into a driveway in the 1300 block of Douglas Street. By then, only two people were in the SUV, Evans and the victim’s girlfriend. They were taken into custody for questioning. The other man had allegedly fled from the vehicle as police stopped it again, according to the affidavit.
The victim told police he met his girlfriend by Malibu Tanning as they continued an argument over photos on his phone. Amid the dispute, the victim said the two suspects walked up and asked if everything was OK before one of them punched him in the face. The men then punched and kicked the victim, took his wallet, phone and charging cable, and then made him climb into the Dumpster without his pants, the affidavit shows.
During an interview, the girlfriend told police the photos she and the victim argued about were of her children and their medical records, and she wanted them deleted. She sought help from a friend to get the phone, and he brought Evans as the three rode to confront the victim, according to the affidavit.
The woman told police she dropped the suspects off before she met with her boyfriend. As they argued, she said the men jumped the victim, and she ran back to her SUV in fright, the affidavit shows. Police found the victim’s phone, wallet and charging cable, along with blood, in the vehicle. The woman also had a surgical mask one of the suspects was seen wearing, according to police.
When police went to interview Evans, he asked for an attorney and identified himself as Drew Johnson. Police found evidence indicating that name was an alias.
Evans was then arrested and jailed on the robbery and false identity charges.
ARREST
Richard Kline, 56, 606 S. Sixth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at South Third and West Madison streets around 8:50 p.m. Saturday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Arturo Escobedo-Hernandez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police windows on his vehicle were damaged while it was parked at a house at 821 S. 11th St., around 1 a.m. Sunday.
• Adrian Mora, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his house, located at 2619 Lismore Drive, was damaged sometime between Friday night and early Saturday morning.
• Keith Carter, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a window was intentionally damaged at his house, 105 Prospect Ave., around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued trespassing warnings to two females around 7:40 p.m. Friday after responding to a call to Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave.
INTIMIDATION
Marilyn Theis, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Friday she received an extortion email claiming her computer was hacked and her personal information would be released if she didn’t pay money via Bitcoin.
FRAUD
• Gaberiel Cataldo, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Saturday a case of bank account fraud.
• Melissa Gamblin, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Saturday her debit card information was stolen. Several transactions had also been made since February.
