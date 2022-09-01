Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday southeast of Goshen.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Jason Brady, 42, Bryan, Ohio, was driving his vehicle south on U.S. 33, north of C.R. 42, when he attempted to pass several vehicles and collided with a second vehicle heading north on U.S. 33.
The driver of the second vehicle, Shane Charles, 31, New Paris, was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of neck pain resulting from the crash.
Brady, who suffered a cut above his left eye, was cited for driving left of the roadway’s center line causing bodily injury.
The report noted that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision.
ARRESTS
• Phillip Ingram, 35, 211 Tanglewood Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of domestic battery, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia while at his home at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Denay Tuggle, 18, 181 Elkhart Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of false informing, shoplifting and resisting law enforcement following a traffic stop in the 23000 block of Elkhart Road in Goshen at 2:59 p.m. Wednesday. Tramia Brownlee, 18, 58700 Ravenwood Blvd., Elkhart, and a 17-year-old girl were also arrested on charges of false informing and shoplifting. Ernestina Pacheco, 61, 1709 Elwood Ave., South Bend, was arrested on multiple Elkhart County warrants. Tuggle, Brownlee and Pacheco were transported to the Elkhart County jail. The 17-year-old girl was transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.
• Brandi Southern, 32, 1214 Delaware St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with prior convictions following a traffic stop near the 1200 block of Pike Street in Goshen at 10:09 p.m. Wednesday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Brian Weiss, 44, 89 Greenway Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection of West Pike Street and Park Avenue in Goshen at 12:11 a.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• A 17-year-old Goshen boy contacted Goshen police at 8:38 p.m. Wednesday to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked at 611 Hackett Road, Goshen. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without providing contact information or reporting the crash.
THEFTS
• Tanya Heyde, Osceola, contacted Goshen police at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday to report the theft of parts from a vehicle while it was parked at 411 W. Plymouth Ave., Goshen.
• Evan Hale, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday to report the theft of a Borden trash can from a property at 206 N. Fifth St., Goshen.
• Elkhart County deputies were contacted at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday regarding the theft of food from a property at 26861 C.R. 26, Elkhart.
• A representative of Jay Transportation, 19316 Industrial Drive, New Paris, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:39 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone stole a 2022 Keystone Avalanche worth $74,000 while it was parked at the business sometime between April 25 and Aug. 16.
• Bobbi McClain contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:49 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone stole his daughter’s debit card from out of her vehicle while it was parked at 23579 Timothy Court, Elkhart, sometime between 7:30 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday.
BURGLARIES
• Renae Myers, 925 S. Main St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 2:39 p.m. Wednesday to report the theft of various items from her property.
FRAUD
• Adrian Rocha, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday to report that fraud occurred at 3:52 p.m. July 29.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Jeffrey Spradling, 20093 C.R. 26, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:39 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone vandalized his property sometime between 1 and 8:30 a.m. Sunday.