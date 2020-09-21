Two people were injured when a driver dozed and his car struck a buggy near New Paris Sunday evening.
The car driven by Matthew Zimmerman, Goshen, rear-ended the horse-drawn buggy on C.R. 33 south of C.R. 146 around 6:40 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Jesse Schlabach and Ester Schlabach, both of Goshen, were riding in the buggy at the time. Both were taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for injuries from the crash, police said.
Zimmerman was treated at the scene. He told police he fell asleep at the wheel and didn’t realize what had happened, the release states.
ARRESTS
• Trey O’Brien, 56581 C.R. 13, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of invasion of privacy after police stopped him in the 600 block of North Wildflower Street in Bristol around 11:55 p.m. Sunday.
• Danielle Diaz, 32, 607 N. Seventh St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of false informing as well as for two warrants following a traffic stop, in which Diaz was a passenger, at Pike and Third streets around 10:10 a.m. Sunday.
• Edgar Salazar, 24, 207 W. Wilkinson St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a firearm, possession of a handgun without a permit and driving with a suspended license. An officer heard gunshots come from a vehicle in the area of North First Street and East Oakridge Avenue around 10:10 p.m. Saturday. Salazar was arrested later after what police described as a “long, thorough investigation,” according to a report.
• Danielle Williams, 31, 15173 Elkhart St., was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and Franklin Street around 7:10 p.m. Friday.
BATTERY
• Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a woman after she was accused of battering the manager of the Phillips 66 gas station, 224 N. Main St., around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
• A staff member reported to Elkhart County police he was struck in the face by a juvenile while working at the Juvenile Detention Center, 26861 C.R. 26, around 8:35 p.m. Saturday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Lori Arnold, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a flag was burned as it hung in her front yard, 615 S. Main St., around 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
• Alex Hickman reported to Elkhart County police a person slashed the tires of his vehicle and then crashed into the vehicle before leaving the scene in the area of 68261 C.R. 127 between Benton and New Paris around 6:50 p.m. Saturday.
• William Gibson reported to Elkhart County police a person used a baseball bat to break out a window on his vehicle at Cook Station Park, 477 Larimer Drive, in Millersburg around 11 p.m. Friday.
INTIMIDATION
Diane Madison, Goshen, reported a neighbor pointed what looked like a gun at her and also threatened her and her dogs at a home, 506 Waneta Drive, around 3:40 p.m. Sunday.
CRASH
Goshen police responded to a report that a vehicle was damaged after running off the road, 1811 Elkhart Road, around 7:25 p.m. Sunday.
THEFTS
• Elkhart County police reported a suspect stole a wallet from 51310 Ind. 15 in Bristol around 5:05 p.m. Sunday.
• Adam Derstine, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a trailer plate was stolen from a home, 404 Hackett Road, around 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
• Lindsey Estrada reported to Elkhart County police her 2010 Subaru Impreza was stolen from 14503 Ind. 120 in Bristol sometime between 7 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Mark Padgett, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash at Lincolnway East and Kercher Road around 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
DRUGS FOUND
Elkhart County police found marijuana in a vehicle while it was parked at Beulah Missionary Church, 57595 Old C.R. 17, near Goshen around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.