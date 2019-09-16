Two people were injured in a crash that shut down part of C.R. 17 for a couple hours Monday morning.
A tractor-trailer driven by Johnny Reyes, Berwyn, Illinois, rear-ended an SUV that was stopped on C.R. 17, waiting to turn left onto Hoffman Drive in Elkhart around 8:20 a.m., an Elkhart police spokesman said. The tractor-trailer overturned onto its side in the crash.
Reyes and the driver of the SUV, Michael Geiger, Mishawaka, were both taken to Elkhart General Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, police said.
C.R. 17 was closed for about two-and-a-half hours during the response and efforts to clear the wrecked vehicles from the scene.
BURGLARIES
• Goshen police, during a patrol, found the gate to Gardners Outdoor Power Equipment was open around 1:30 a.m. Monday. After contacting the owner, police learned the chain to the gate had been cut and two lawnmowers were stolen from the business at 2804 S. Main St.
• Staff at Middlebury KOA reported to Elkhart County police about $3,000–$4,000 in cash and merchandise was stolen during a burglary to the general store of the campground, 52867 Ind. 13, sometime between 8 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday.
• Jonathon Stalhandske, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police Thursday about $200 worth of tools was stolen during a burglary to his home in the 200 block of Chestnut Avenue sometime between Aug. 6 and Sept. 6.
ARRESTS
• Caron Fuller, 28, Three Rivers, Michigan, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of auto theft, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Main Street and York Drive in Middlebury around 12:50 a.m. Monday.
• Alan Stamper, 54, 25598 Reckell Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 22000 block of C.R. 28 around 10:40 p.m. Sunday.
• Noah White, 24, 608 N. Second St., Goshen, was arrested and jailed on charges of theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor after police responded to shoplifting reports at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, and Target, 3938 Midway Road, around 7 p.m. Sunday. Two juveniles with White were also arrested and then released to parents with citations to appear in court, a report shows.
• Jovany Lecona-Ruiz, 26, 319 New St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of false informing as well as on warrants after he was stopped by police at West Pike and New streets around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Brett King, 24, 2701 Briarwood Blvd., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at C.R. 17 and C.R. 18 around 10:50 p.m. Saturday.
• Dario Faustino Carrillo, 35, 508 Middlebury St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of driving without a license and refusal to identify himself following a traffic stop in the parking lot of 2700 S. Main St., in Elkhart around 4:45 p.m. Saturday.
• Darryl Mackin, 54, 703 N. Greene Road, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and C.R. 15 around 12:15 a.m. Saturday.
• Cameron Oard, 27, 58537 C.R. 7, Elkhart, was arrested by Nappanee police and jailed on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Main Street and Park Drive around 11:40 p.m. Friday.
• Adolfo Parra, 45, 10970 Ind. 120, Middlebury, was arrested by Middlebury police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Ind. 13 and Ind. 120 around 7 p.m. Friday.
CRASH
A boy reported to Goshen police he was struck by a moped while walking in the 700 block of Lincolnway East around 10:20 p.m. Sunday. Police spoke to the boy after he went to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for knee and shoulder injuries, according to a report.
THEFTS
• Tonda Alwine, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her purse was stolen from a shopping cart at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 3:10 p.m. Sunday.
• Amanda Strunk reported to Elkhart County police bags of clothes, shoes and hygiene products were stolen from a pickup truck that was parked at a home, 12724 C.R. 44, in Millersburg sometime between last Wednesday and Thursday.
• Jacob Ball, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police Thursday vehicle parts were stolen from 18827 Fifth St. sometime between Aug. 30 and Sept. 2.
• James Ragsdale, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police Thursday a handgun was stolen from his home, 13482 Ind. 120, sometime between Aug. 11 and last Wednesday.
• Heather Miller reported to Elkhart County police Thursday items were stolen from a home, 22558 Spicewood Drive, in Goshen sometime between July 17 and last Wednesday.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
George Perales, 46, Goshen, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody last Thursday.
