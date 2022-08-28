An Elkhart woman was arrested and both a Goshen woman and an Elkhart teen were injured following a Saturday morning crash in Elkhart County.
Chancie Stewart, 42, Elkhart was arrested on charge of operating a vehicle while being a habitual traffic violator for life, and was also cited for driving without insurance and for failing to yield right of way, an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office news release stated. Stewart was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox at 10:08 a.m. eastbound on C.R. 36 when the vehicle she was driving disregarded a stop sign at C.R. 19. Her vehicle then collided with a 2017 Chevrolet Lutz driven by Tracy Slabach, 55, Goshen, who reported chest and leg pain and was treated at the scene.
A passenger in Stewart's vehicle, Elizabeth Cole, 17, was taken to Goshen Hospital for a leg injury, and Stewart was taken to the Elkhart County Jail, the release added.
OTHER CRASHES
A Goshen woman was injured when her horse-drawn buggy was struck by another vehicle at 10:22 a.m. Friday in Elkhart County.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Elaine Zehr, 34, Goshen, was traveling west on C.R. 34 in a horse-drawn buggy when a 2009 Ford Fusion also heading west on C.R. 34 collided with the rear of the buggy, the force of which ejected Zehr from the buggy.
The horse and buggy continued west on C.R. 34 for several miles with a 3-year-old passenger inside, according to the report. The buggy was eventually stopped inside the Goshen city limits, and the 3-year-old was determined to be unharmed.
Zehr was transported to Elkhart General Hospital via ambulance for treatment of a non-life-threatening head injury. The driver of the Ford Fusion, Raymond Yoder, 82, Goshen, was uninjured.
Yoder was cited for following too closely causing injury.
• A Goshen woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 11:07 p.m. Friday in Elkhart County. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Reynaldo Becerra, 17, Elkhart, was stopped in his vehicle facing east on C.R. 50 at the U.S. 33 stop sign. Becerra then entered the intersection and collided with a second vehicle heading south on U.S. 33, causing the vehicle to roll over, according to the report. The driver of the second vehicle, Ingrid Chavarria, 21, Goshen, complained of head pain as a result of the crash. Becerra, who was uninjured, was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
• A Goshen man was injured in a motorcycle crash at 5:05 p.m. Friday in Elkhart County. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Shawn Braly, 37, Goshen, was riding his motorcycle east on C.R. 44, east of C.R. 33, when he entered a curve in the roadway and lost control, causing the motorcycle to crash. Braly was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of shoulder pain resulting from the crash.
ARRESTS
- Jose Rueda Maldonado, 43, 476 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Sixth Street in Goshen at 3:10 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
- Tokalee Rios, 54, 106 S. Michigan St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended driver’s license following a traffic stop near the intersection of South Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue in Goshen at 9:13 p.m. Friday. She was released pending a court date.
- Jennifer Reyes, 19, 24547 C.R. 36, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of Reliance Road and Clinton Street in Goshen at 1:13 a.m. Saturday. She was released pending a court date.
- Carl Kennedy, 24, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the area of Lincolnway East and East Reynolds Street in Goshen at 2:34 a.m. Saturday. He was released pending a court date.
- Johnathon Hernandez, 22, Goshen, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and false informing after officers reported to Kroger at 309 E. Pike Street at 1:46 p.m. Saturday.
- Leonal Garcia, 36, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting after officers responded to Walmart at 3:16 p.m. Saturday. After being detained in the store's loss prevention officer, Garcia was released with a pending future court date.
- William Kreger, 56, LaGrange, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated after officers conducted a traffic stop at 5:08 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Greene Road and Greewood Drive. After a certified chemical test he was taken to the ECJ.
- Sergio Ortiz Marmolejo, 33, Goshen, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and never obtaining a driver's license at 1:59 a.m. Sunday after officers responded to a report of a reckless driver going north on Indiana Avenue. He was taken to the ECJ.
THEFTS
• David Smith, Indianapolis, contacted Goshen police at 9 a.m. Friday to report that his cellphone was stolen while he was at Goshen Hospital, 200 High Park Ave., Goshen.
• Michelle Guipe, 412 S. Sixth St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 4:11 p.m. Friday to report that someone stole various items from out of her vehicle while it was parked at her residence on Aug. 22.
• A 16-year-old girl from Auburn, Kentucky, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of shoplifting while at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 10:05 p.m. Friday. She was released pending a court date.
- Officers responded at 11:57 a.m. Saturday to the 900 block of Deerstone Dr. in reference to a theft and suspicious activity reported by residents.
- Kaylin Grose, 21, Goshen, reported a theft of a necklace by a known male.
- A 17-year-old juvenile male, Goshen, reported the theft of his cellphone from his motor vehicle while it was parked near the 800 block of S. 9th Street. He reported the vehicle was left unlocked with the windows down.
FRAUD
• Yona Ortega Infante, Elkhart, contacted Goshen police at 10:16 p.m. Friday to report that she recently discovered someone had fraudulently transferred money from out of her debit card account to another account.
- GPD received a report Saturday of a subject switching tickets at Walmart on Lincolnway East which took place August 20.
BRUSH FIRE
Goshen Police and Fire Departments responded to a brush fire at 11:22 a.m. in the 4400 block of Midway Road.
CHILD MOLESTATION
Goshen Police received a report at 4:30 p.m. Saturday of a possible child molestation that occurred within the city.