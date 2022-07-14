Two Goshen men were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday in Goshen.
According to Goshen police, Santos Salazar Garza, 54, 314 Queen St., Goshen, was driving his vehicle south on High Street and had stopped for the stop sign at the West Pike Street intersection. Salazar Garza then reportedly attempted to turn east onto West Pike Street and crossed into the path of a second vehicle traveling east on West Pike Street, resulting in a collision.
Salazar Garza complained of pain to his left knee as a result of the collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Kyaw Naing, 31, 116 Washington St., Goshen, complained of pain to his left hand and a small abrasion to his left eyelid.
Salazar Garza was cited for driving with a suspended driver’s license and released pending a court date.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Adam Matthews contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday to report that a red pick-up truck crashed into his vehicle while he was in the 59000 block of C.R. 43, Elkhart, and then fled the scene without exchanging information.
ARRESTS
• Elliana Villarreal, 19, 508 Lincolnway West, Ligonier, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of shoplifting while at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday. She was released pending a court date.
• Joseph Simmons, 26, 301 Crescent St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of resisting law enforcement while in the 200 block of South Eighth Street, Goshen, at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Jonathan Perea Jimenez, 23, 206 S. Eighth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of driving with a suspended driver’s license and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of Main and Pike streets, Goshen, at 8:37 p.m. Wednesday.
• Kevin Garay, 19, 19568 Gentle Stream Circle, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and minor in possession of alcohol following a property damage crash in the area of 59165 C.R. 21, Goshen, at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFTS
• Kare Andersen, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday to report the theft of copper from a central air unit located at 136 N. Main St., Goshen.
• Goshen police were contacted at 2:08 p.m. Wednesday regarding a shoplifting incident that occurred at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, Goshen, that occurred Tuesday.
• Ruben Azila Jr., South Bend, contacted Goshen police at 4:41 p.m. Wednesday to report that his phone was stolen while he was at Sand Jose Supermarket, 2124 Elkhart Road, Goshen.
• Joy Clark contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:59 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone stole a package from a property at 30749 Glenhaven Drive, Granger, sometime between 1 and 5 p.m. Monday.
• Dan Vanliew contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:12 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone stole a tow-behind RV trailer from his business, located at 72205 Ind. 15, New Paris, sometime between June 28 and June 30.
BURGLARIES
• Aliyah Medford, 319 Arbor Court, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:52 a.m. Wednesday to report that her locked residence had been burglarized. She also reported the unauthorized use of her vehicle in connection with the incident.
FRAUD
• Darric and Hope Peter, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:04 a.m. Tuesday to report that fraud occurred sometime between 10:23 and 11:08 p.m. June 6.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Goshen police were notified at 9:58 a.m. Wednesday that a sculpture located at 124 S. Main St. had been vandalized sometime during the overnight hours. The sculpture is currently being leased by the Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
• Tonya Thaxton, 27847 Crest View Drive, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:36 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone shot a gun at her residence, damaging the rear glass sliding door. The case remains under investigation.
AWOL
• An employee of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:32 a.m. Tuesday to report that Yvonne M. Crane, 39, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at 4:15 a.m. Sunday and is now considered absent without leave.