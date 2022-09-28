Two Goshen men were injured in a three-vehicle collision at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday in Goshen.
According to a Goshen Police Department report, David Wenger, 60, 524 S. Fifth St., Goshen, was driving his vehicle southeast on Elkhart Road, approaching Peddlers Village Road, when he collided with the rear of a second vehicle that had slowed for traffic ahead of him.
The force of the collision caused the second vehicle, driven by Steven Hamilton, 36, 424 S. Silverwood Lane, Goshen, to strike the rear of a third vehicle that had stopped in traffic ahead of him, the report noted.
Wenger complained of lower arm pain resulting from the collision. Hamilton complained of back pain. The driver of the third vehicle, Jessica Allard, 23, 25229 Dunny St., Elkhart, was uninjured.
The primary factor of the collision was listed as following too closely by Wenger.
OTHER CRASHES
• An Elkhart woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 3:41 p.m. Tuesday in Elkhart County. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Daykayla Wilson, 22, Elkhart, was driving her vehicle south on C.R. 9 when she collided with the rear of a second vehicle that had stopped for a red light at the C.R. 20 intersection. Wilson was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of chest and abdominal pain. The driver of the second vehicle, Virginia McGuire, 71, Elkhart, was uninjured. Wilson was cited for following too closely.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Cinda Taylor, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 6:19 p.m. Tuesday to report that her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while in the 2900 block of Bashor Road in Goshen. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information or notifying police.
ARRESTS
• Ramon Johnson, 55, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of resisting law enforcement while in the 23000 block of Weymouth Lane in Elkhart at 3:16 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Christopher Pressler was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of domestic battery and strangulation while in the 51000 block of Lakeland Road in Elkhart at 4 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Carrie Jensen was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on an active arrest warrant while in the 51000 block of Lakeland Road in Elkhart at 4 p.m. Sunday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFT
• Goshen police were contacted at 9:29 a.m. Tuesday regarding shoplifting incidents that occurred at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen, on Aug. 28, Sept. 21 and Sept. 24.
• Sandra Huston, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday to report the theft of her wallet while shopping at Kohl’s, 3802 Midway Road, Goshen.
• Garry Robbins contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:34 a.m. Monday to report that someone broke into a construction site at 22244 Innovation Drive in Elkhart and stole approximately $22,000 worth of tools and copper wiring.
• Brendan Smith contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:38 a.m. Monday to report that someone stole tools and items from a property in the 2000 block of Woodland Estates Drive in Elkhart sometime between 6 p.m. Sept. 16 and 5 a.m. Sept. 19.
• A 13-year-old boy contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:36 p.m. Monday to report that his bicycle was stolen while parked in the 19000 block of Bluff Drive in Goshen sometime between 3 p.m. Sept. 3 and 4:30 p.m. Sept. 9.
• Zachary Waterman contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:02 p.m. Monday to report that someone stole a John Deere zero turn lawn mower from a property in the 22000 block of Farmwood Drive in Bristol sometime between 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
• Gregory Loosley contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:11 a.m. Monday to report that someone stole four travel trailers while they were parked at 72298 Ind. 13, Syracuse, sometime between 5 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Monday.
• Bret McClane, 53533 C.R. 17, Bristol, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:15 a.m. Monday to report that someone stole his JBE trailer while it was parked at his residence sometime between 2 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.
• Vidala Loera Gonzalez, 62827 Fairview Drive, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies Wednesday to report that someone stole her 2012 black Chevrolet Traverse and broke into her other vehicle while they were parked at her residence.
BURGLARY
• Marcia McMahan contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:30 p.m. Monday to report that someone broke into her storage unit at Storage Rentals of America, 28874 C.R. 4, Elkhart, and stole clothing and jewelry sometime between noon Friday and 3:30 p.m. Monday.
FRAUD
• Linda Bontrager, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 2 p.m. Tuesday to report the discovery of fraudulent activity on her PayPal and Venmo accounts.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Christian Diaz-Leon, 512 Ryegrass Court, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone damaged property in his yard.
• Nelida Amesty Avila, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 5:54 p.m. Tuesday to report that her vehicle was damaged while parked in the 1800 block of Eisenhower Drive North in Goshen.
• Dennis Wright, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 8:24 p.m. Tuesday to report damage to a parks department bathroom at 411 W. Plymouth Ave., Goshen.
• Stephanie Tiedeman contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:46 p.m. Monday to report that someone vandalized her vehicle while it was parked in the 62000 block of C.R. 15 in Goshen at approximately 4 p.m. Monday.