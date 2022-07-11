The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office reported Monday morning that two shots fired calls they received between the nighttime hours of Sunday and early Monday morning were likely related.
The department reported that around 11:17 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a shooting that occurred in the 51000 block of Downey Street in Elkhart. Steven Nobles told officers that an unknown individual came to his home and shot him through his sliding glass door. Nobles said he then got a gun and shot in the general direction where the gunshot had come from. Nobles refused medical treatment from the minor injury caused by the gunshot, and was released at the scene.
About three hours later, deputies then responded to another shooting at a different residence in the same block. At 2:30 a.m. Monday, deputies found Bryan Berry suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
During their investigation, deputies were told that Nobles had arrived at the second home and made threats to those on site. At some point, Berry and Nobles engaged in a physical altercation on the roadway and witnesses reported that Nobles went to his vehicle after knocking Berry to the ground, retrieved a firearm, and shot Berry in the legs. Nobles then left the scene and has not been located.
The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is requesting assistance to find Nobles. Anyone with information regarding the location of Nobles can report the location anonymously by visiting the tip line at www.elkhartcountysheriff.com.
THEFT
• Joseph Hixenbaugh reported to Goshen police that his white enclosed trailer was stolen from the Salvation Army, 1013 N. Main St., at 9:16 a.m. Sunday.
• Glen Horner reported to Goshen police that his bicycle was stolen from his residence in the 1200 block of Greencroft Drive at 12:34 p.m. Sunday.
• Glen Carpenter reported to Elkhart County deputies that his blue 2005 Nissan Armada was stolen from the driveway of his home in the 30000 block of Mary Don Lane, Elkhart, at 10 p.m. Wednesday. The vehicle was later recovered at the corner of Red Bud Place and Red Bud Lane in Osceola.
• Jordan Grove reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone broke into her unlocked car in the 54000 block of C. R. 3 and took about $160 worth of items at 6:31 a.m. Friday.
• Culp Door and Sales, 65105 C. R. 31, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6 p.m. June 27 and 10 a.m. June 28 someone stole money.
• An employee of Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between April 8 and April 10, and also May 23 to May 25, someone committed theft.
• Rodney King reported to Elkhart County deputies that his credit card was stolen from his wallet between June 29 and Friday and two charges totaling $846.27 that he did not make were noted.
• Camila Castillo reported to Elkhart County deputies that sometime between 10 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday someone stole her red 2014 Ford F150 from her driveway in 64000 block of Thornapple Court, Goshen.
• Justin Gross reported to Elkhart County deputies that his 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 Bighorn was stolen from the 51000 block of Fawn Meadow Drive. The truck was recovered at about 12:15 p.m. July 10 by Michigan State Police, submerged in Pigeon River, an offshoot of the St. Joseph River near Vistula Road and Silver Creek Road in Mottville.
• Denise Sims reported to Elkhart police being the victim of a theft in the 2000 block of Cassopolis Street between midnight and 6:45 a.m. Friday.
• An employee of Family Dollar, 2301 W. Franklin St., reported a theft to Elkhart police between 7:44 p.m. Thursday and 12:30 a.m. Friday.
• Carlor Carroll reported to Elkhart police a theft that occurred in the 900 block of Main Street in Elkhart between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday.
• An employee of 7-Eleven, 623 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart, reported to Elkhart police a theft that occurred around 4:43 p.m. Friday.
• Marcie Eagan reported to Elkhart police a theft that occurred between January and Friday in the 100 block of Elkhart Avenue.
• Hellenic Senior Living, 2528 Bypass Rd., Elkhart, reported to Elkhart police a theft that occurred between June 20 and Friday.
• Franklin Gas Plus, 1403 Franklin St., reported to Elkhart police a theft that occurred between 7:15 and 8:17 a.m. Saturday.
BURGLARY
• Tammy Platt reported to Goshen police that her home in the 900 block of South Main Street was burglarized Sunday.
• Donna Martens reported to Elkhart County deputies that between April 24 and Friday someone kicked in the back door of her residence in the 26000 block of Hallie Road, Elkhart, and took tools and clothes.
• Jeffery Bailey reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11:08 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday someone broke into his home in the 29000 block of Old U. S. 20, Elkhart, and stole a TV and an antique tether car.
• Charles Ray Smith reported to Elkhart police a burglary that occurred in the 1000 block of West Beardsley Avenue, between 1 and 2:32 a.m. Friday.
FRAUD/FORGERY
• Tyler Langois reported to Elkhart County deputies that between noon Oct. 22 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday someone committed fraud.
• Mary Sheline reported to Elkhart County deputies at 6:11 p.m. Friday that someone committed fraud using her bank card.
• A representative of St. James AME Church, 122 Dr. King Dr., Elkhart, reported to Elkhart police being the victim of fraud that occurred between Wednesday and Friday.
• Preston Coburn reported to Elkhart police a forgery that occurred in the 1000 block of Labor Day Lane between 4 and 8 p.m. Friday.
• An employee of QC Mart, 2637 S. Main St., reported to Elkhart police a forgery between 8 and 9:02 p.m. Friday.
ROBBERY
• Jennifer Sears reported to Elkhart County deputies that she was delivering pizzas in the 57000 block of Ravenwood Boulevard when someone robbed her of the pizzas at gunpoint at 10:32 p.m. Sunday.
ANIMAL CRUELTY
• Robert Tengelitsch reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 6 p.m. Saturday, someone shot his cat with a gun behind his home located in the 50000 block C. R. 15.