Two people were injured when their vehicles collided at C.R.s 18 and 27, three miles north of Goshen at 5:26 p.m. Saturday.
According to Elkhart County deputies, a 2017 Honda Civic driven by Patricia Burdick, 65, Elkhart, was stopped on C.R. 27 waiting to travel north across C.R. 18. As the vehicle entered the intersection, it collided with a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Dena Smith, 25, Elkhart. The truck was westbound on C.R. 18.
Burdick suffered a broken leg and other injuries all over her body, deputies reported.
Smith suffered a possible broken arm.
Burdick was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
ARRESTS
• Julie Miller, 54, 609 N. Riverside Blvd., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Chicago Avenue and North Riverside Boulevard around 3:20 a.m. Saturday.
• Gustavo Zamudio Garcia, 56, 905 Nikki Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at West Wilden Avenue and Beaver Lane around 8:20 p.m. Friday.
• Duke Miles, 38, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of narcotics and possession of syringes as well as for a bench warrant in Goshen following a traffic stop in the 400 block of North Seventh Street around 7:10 p.m. Friday.
• William Rhodes, 51, 335 E. North St., Topeka, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of a narcotic following a traffic stop at Elkhart Road and Sunset Boulevard around 6:40 p.m. Friday. Rhodes was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Kevin Escobedo, 59, 1718 Barley Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft after police responded to a call to Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., around 11:40 a.m. Friday.
• Jennifer L. Rutherford, 35, 604 Bayberry Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 10:24 a.m. Saturday after they stopped a vehicle she was a passenger in and she fled, police reported. Rutherford was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
• Fernando Trujillo Cuetlach, 49, 360 Stone Drive, Apt. A, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 3:46 p.m. Saturday on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator. Cuetlach was stopped at Michigan Avenue and Queen Street for a traffic violation. he was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Three people were arrested by Goshen police at 8:03 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Silverwood Lane after officers reportedly found them smoking illegal drugs inside a vehicle parked in the parking lot. Arrested were: Derrick Rodden, 18, 1007 Lantern Lane, Goshen, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and illegal consumption and possession of an alcoholic beverage; Zuriel Rodriguez, 19, 513 S. Silverwood Lane, Goshen, on charges of illegal consumption and possession of an alcoholic beverage; and a boy on a charge of illegal possession and consumption of an alcoholic beverage. The boy was released to his parents on a written promise to appear in court.
• Diane Workman, 54, 1614 Tippecanoe Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 9:33 pm. Saturday at C.R.s 17 and 28 on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Jose Ramos, 44, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police at 10:54 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Sixth Street on charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct. Officers were called to the area because Ramos was reportedly throwing items. Two people reported being battered but did not require any medical attention. Ramos was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Steven Smith, 57, 110 Blackport Drive, was arrested by Goshen police at 11:27 p.m. Saturday at Peddler’s Village and Elkhart roads on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction. Smith was stopped on his moped for a traffic violation. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Bryan Alwine, 49, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 11:38 p.m. Saturday in the 61000 block of C.R. 17, Goshen, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Milexx Cotner, 20, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 1:01 a.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of marijuana after being stopped for a traffic infraction near Peddler’s Village and Elkhart roads. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.
• Selena Palmer, 20, 19549 Orchard St., South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police at 1:38 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Pike Street on a charge of possession of marijuana and having a suspended driver’s license. She was released on a written promise to appear in court.
PURSUIT
A traffic stop became a pursuit when the driver of a motorcycle fled Goshen police in the area of Green Road and Ind. 119 around 7 p.m. Friday. The pursuit was halted due to safety concerns, police said in a report.
BURGLARIES
• Douglas Homan, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to his home at Brookside Manor around 8:40 p.m. Friday.
• Nelson Rodas Rivas, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to his home in the 600 block of College Avenue around 4 p.m. Friday.
• Eric Graber, 605 Pringle Drive, Goshen, reported to Goshen police someone entered his apartment and stole items at 10:25 a.m. Saturday.
• Goshen police investigated a reported burglary at 109 Brookside Manor at 12:02 p.m. Saturday.
THEFTS
• Darrick Rhoads, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen while he was visiting a home at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 1:30 p.m. Friday.
• Christian Santos, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his mobile phone was stolen at Nibco Inc., 701 Eisenhower Drive North, around 11:30 a.m. Friday.
• Zachary Bauman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 4:34 a.m. Sunday that his bicycle was stolen while on the campus of Goshen College, 1700 S. Main St.
• Kate Grimme, Goshen, reported to Goshen police that two radio transmitters were stolen from her care at 4:34 a.m. Sunday while at Goshen College, 1700 S. Main St.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Jesus Perez Cardona, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his car was damaged while it was parked at his home, 121 Crescent St., around 4:30 p.m. Friday.
• Erica Harris, Goshen, reported to Goshen police that a window to her apartment at 2644 Ashton Pines Drive had a window broken by someone she knows.
• Rodolfo Reyes, Goshen, reported to Goshen police someone broke the window to his home at 117 N. Riverside Blvd. at 12:13 a.m. Sunday.
FRAUD
Staff at Interra Credit Union reported a case of check deception around 1:20 p.m. Friday.
RECOVERED
Paul Stutsman of Goshen reported to Goshen police that a cell phone he had previously lost was now pinging at a residence in Goshen. Police went to the location and recovered the phone.
