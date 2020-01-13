Nearly 40 adults and juveniles were arrested after LaGrange County police broke up two parties in Shipshewana over the weekend.
Police first responded to a noise complaint at 3485 N. 795 West around 1 a.m. Saturday and learned several people were drinking alcohol underage. As a result, 15 young adults were arrested and jailed each on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor. They were:
• Brian Lambright, 20, Shipshewana; Darryl Keim, 18, Topeka; Jana Miller, 19, Shipshewana; Jared Miller, 19, Shipshewana; Jay Schlabach, 19, Ligonier; Wayne Mullet, 19, Nappanee; LaWayne Schlabach, 18, Middlebury; Lance Bontrager, 18, Middlebury; Steven Loy, 19, Ligonier; Dow Loy, 19, Syracuse; Mahlon Yoder, 19, Middlebury; Jeremy Schlabach, 18, Middlebury; Myron Fry, 18, Topeka; Marcus Beechy, 19, Shipshewana; Mahalath Miller, 19, Topeka; and Timothy Hostetler, 46, Shipshewana.
Police also arrested 16 juveniles and released them to their parents at the LaGrange County Jail, a news release shows.
Then around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a noise complaint at 9130 W. 360 North and told adults there to turn the music down, a news release shows.
Police were called back to the house again a short time later and met with a man in the driveway. He then ran and, as officers investigated, they found what the release describes as an Amish party with more than 250 people in the house. The people inside all fled as well, except for seven adults who police arrested and jailed. They were:
• Myron Herschberger and Dale Miller on charges of illegal consumption of alcohol and contributing to the delinquency of a minor; Daniel Boevers on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor; Lori Miller, Aaron Yoder, Dennis Bontrager and Dale Schrock each on a charge of illegal consumption of alcohol.
Mobile home fire
A mobile home was damaged by a fire at Brookside Manor Sunday morning.
Goshen firefighters responded to the scene at 438 Brookside Manor around 7:10 a.m. The fire was then brought under control in close to 30 minutes.
Scott Thomas, chief inspector at the department, said the house was vacant and nobody was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ARRESTS
• Christian Taylor, 21, Warsaw, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash at C.R. 17 and C.R. 40 on Sunday.
• Cynthia Lemcke, 59, Mishawaka, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police said she crashed the vehicle she was driving into a ditch in the area of C.R. 17 and C.R. 42 near Goshen around 10:50 p.m. Friday.
THEFTS
• Leticia Perez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her washer and dryer were stolen from 5 Post Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Allison Purcell, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her mobile phone was stolen at 4025 Elkhart Road around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
• Amy Lehman, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police someone entered her van while it was parked at a home, 58327 Randy Dr., sometime between 7:15 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.
• David Jones, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police tools and motorcycle gear were stolen from a home, 24664 Copper Ridge Dr., sometime between July 11, 2019, and Thursday.
FRAUD
Brandon Calhoun, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police about $50 was stolen from his bank account around 5:20 p.m. Thursday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
William McCrum, LaPorte, reported to Goshen police a Redbox machine was damaged at Walgreens, 529 W. Pike St., sometime on Saturday.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
Samantha Mast, Goshen, reported to Goshen police there was an attempt to enter cars parked in her driveway, 704 S. 12th St., sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning.
