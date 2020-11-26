Two vehicle crashes led to injuries and an arrest recently.
A two-vehicle crash in Goshen at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday resulted in an Elkhart woman complaining of head pain.
Goshen police reported Marla Schroeder, 1328 E. Indiana Ave., was driving in the 100 block of West Lincoln Avenue when her SUV was struck from behind by an SUV driven by James Mullett, 19384 C.R. 142, New Paris.
The police report shows that Mullett told police he was reaching for items in his vehicle’s backseat and did not see the car ahead of him in time to stop.
Schroeder was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to police.
Two men were injured and one of them was arrested after their car overturned along C.R. 26 at 10:19 p.m. Tuesday.
Elkhart County police reported Edward Curry, 52, of Elkhart, was driving west on C.R. 26 west of C.R. 13 when his vehicle crossed the center line, struck a curb on the south side of the road then went into a ditch and overturned.
Police said Curry complained of head and hand pain and his passenger, Allen Winford, 49, Goshen, complained of leg pain. They were transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment. After Curry was released from the hospital, he was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and cited for not having a valid driver’s license.
ARRESTS
• Paul Ashby, 38 of Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police following a traffic stop in the 200 block of West Wilden Avenue around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Ashby was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, according to a police report. He was arrested and later released with a pending court date.
• Brandon L. Watts, 31, 411 Lincolnway West, Apt. C, Ligonier, was arrested by Goshen police at 6:34 a.m. Tuesday on charges of being a serious violent felon in possession of a gun and possession of methamphetamine.
Police said they arrested Watts in the parking lot of Forest River, 712 Eisenhower Drive South. He was taken the Elkhart County Jail.
• An employee of Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen, told Goshen police a theft occurred at the store at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday. Police arrested Avery Michael Tilson, 31, 1000 Mishawaka Ave., Apt. 27, Elkhart, on a charge of theft. He was released by police pending a court date.
• Ashley Salisbury, 34, 2654 Alpine Fir Lane, Apt. 17F, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. She was released pending a court date.
• Elkhart police arrested Matthew Scott, 34, 312 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of domestic battery with a prior unrelated conviction. Police said the incident occurred at 3300 Cassopolis St.
Scott was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• A 17-year-old male was arrested by Goshen police at 1:06 a.m. Wednesday after a high-speed chase.
Police reported they attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Elkhart and Peddler’s Village roads for speeding and the driver refused to stop. A pursuit ensued and ended in the 59000 block of C.R. 7.
The driver was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and never receiving a driver’s license.
The teen was released to the custody of his mother.
THEFTS
• Janet Cabrera, of Elkhart, reported to Goshen police around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday that her gym bag was stolen from 201 Chicago Ave.
• Cory Martin, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 9:05 p.m. Wednesday the theft of an Amazon package that had been delivered to his home. The theft was caught on video, which was sent to police.
• Luis Corona Rugelo, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday that an unknown individual stole his wife’s cell phone and wallet from an office in the 200 block of Johnston Street on Wednesday afternoon.
• Jerry Alford, of Indianapolis, reported to Goshen police Tuesday that a card skimmer device was used at KeyBank, 221 Main St., by someone to steal card information.
• Kyle Wilson, of Goshen, told Goshen police he discovered a car jack beneath his vehicle Tuesday while it was parked at 363 Brookside Manor, Goshen.
• Charles Borum, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday that someone attempted to burglarize his property at 1015 Lincolnway East and damaged the property during the attempt.
INTIMIDATION
• Danielle Yoder, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 7 p.m. Wednesday that she was harassed and intimidated through social media by a known subject.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Goshen police were called to the 600 block of South 9th Street by an anonymous caller in reference to graffiti on the roadway around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.