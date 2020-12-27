Two people were arrested Friday after police were called to a Goshen motel in reference to a domestic disturbance.
Heather Allen, 33, and Dallas Maynard, 35, both of Goshen, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic needle after officers were called to the Quality Inn around 7:45 a.m.
According to a report from Goshen police, officers were called to the motel at 1930 Lincolnway East in reference to a domestic disturbance.
Allen was released pending a court date and Maynard was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail, the report stated.
BATTERY WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Goshen police responded to an address in Brookside Manor just after midnight Sunday in reference to a possible shooting incident.
According to a police report, a man sustained a non-life-threatening wound to his leg, and was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment and observation.
The incident is believed to be isolated and remains under investigation, Goshen police stated in the report.
DRUG POSSESSION
During a traffic stop made by Goshen police on a vehicle that was speeding on Ind. 15 south of Waterford Mills Parkway, Paul Delucenay, of Elkhart, was found Saturday to be in possession of methamphetamine and a hypodermic syringe. According to police, Delucenay, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested.
THEFT
Rodney Pletcher, 54, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 4 p.m. Saturday that his catalytic converter was stolen from his recreational vehicle by an unknown person in the 1000 block of Kunderd Road.
BATTERY
• A 19-year-old female reported to Goshen police she was battered by a known person in the 400 block of Middlebury Street around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The female also reported theft of items from her vehicle.
• Goshen police were dispatched to the 80 block of Brookside Manor around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to a civil residency call. Amanda Mifflin, of Goshen, reported she was battered by a known person and complained of pain on her ankle from being pushed. She refused medical attention, according to police.
OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED
Goshen police were dispatched to the scene of a property damage crash near the 1000 block of South 14th Street around 1 a.m. Sunday. Police identified Omar Gonzalez Cano, 28, of Goshen, as a driver involved in a property damage crash, according to a police report. He provided a certified breath test result of .178 g/210ml and was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail, the report stated.
