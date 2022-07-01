Two men are in custody following an attempted carjacking early Thursday evening in Goshen.
According to Goshen police, officers were dispatched to Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 5:56 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a car theft in progress.
Upon arrival, Alan Bautista, 18, Goshen, reported being the victim of an attempted carjacking, during which he was battered and suffered a minor scrape to his arm that did not require medical attention.
Jessie Haradon, 40, 2605 E. Century St., Warsaw, was arrested on charges of attempted robbery, battery, theft, resisting law enforcement and impersonating a public servant.
Joseph Thompson, 37, homeless, was also arrested on charges of attempted robbery, battery, theft and impersonating a public servant in connection with the incident.
Both men were transported to the Elkhart County jail.
OTHER ARRESTS
• Felicia Steinbicer, 46, 68893 Twilight St., Edwardsburg, Michigan, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of battery causing bodily injury and residential entry while in the 23000 block of C.R. 4, Elkhart, at 12:38 a.m. Thursday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Dennis Glick, 40, 30353 Pine Bluff Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of battery against a public safety official and resisting law enforcement while at his home Thursday after deputies were dispatched to the home to investigate a reported disturbance. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Damian Cassidy, 23, Osceola, was arrested by St. Joseph County police on charges of possession of a narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a substance believed to be a controlled substance after officers were dispatched to 30955 Old U.S. 20, Osceola, to investigate a report of a man slumped over the wheel of his vehicle. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Omar Gonzalez, 30, 783 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of domestic battery causing bodily injury and strangulation while at his home at 10:19 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
CRASHES
• An Elkhart man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 12:09 p.m. Friday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County deputies, Tyler Hiatt, 23, Elkhart, was driving his vehicle south on C.R. 27, near the intersection of C.R. 14, when he swerved to avoid hitting an animal and ran off the east side of the roadway where he crashed into a tree. He was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of neck and back pain and lacerations to his hand and left leg.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Goshen police were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Greene Road to investigate a report of a hit and run accident involving damage to the Norfolk Southern crossing arm at the railroad crossing.
THEFTS
• Goshen police were contacted at 3 p.m. Thursday regarding a shoplifting incident at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, that occurred on Monday.
• Goshen police were contacted at 3 p.m. Thursday regarding a shoplifting incident at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen.
• Miquel Rodriguez, 23924 Cole St., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:26 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone stole his military identification card sometime between 11 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
• Cindy Suarez contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:19 p.m. Thursday to report that someone she knows stole her vehicle while she was working at Smoker Craft, 68143 Clunette St., New Paris, on June 22.
• Roy Vasquez contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:05 p.m. Thursday to report that a debit card was stolen from him as he was being released from the Elkhart County jail.
BURGLARIES
• Andrew Potter, 51915 C.R. 7, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:36 a.m. Thursday to report that someone entered his home through an unlocked door and stole six cellphones and multiple prescribed medications sometime between 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Robert Smith, 29200 C.R. 20, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart county deputies at 11:27 a.m. Thursday to report that someone stole his debit card from his room sometime between 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday.
FRAUD
• Beth Miller contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday to report that fraud was committed at 29026 C.R. 20, Elkhart, sometime between noon and 1:30 p.m. June 22.
• Laura Chambers, Granger, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:39 p.m. Wednesday to report that fraud was committed sometime between noon and 1 p.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Goshen police were contacted at 10:47 a.m. Thursday regarding the discovery of graffiti on two stop signs near Fifth and Middlebury streets, and on the Chamberlain Elementary School sign.