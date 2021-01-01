Men from Bristol and Goshen were jailed after a police chase resulted in two traffic crashes.
Arrested were Luiz Fraire, 26, of Bristol, on preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a handgun by a violent felon, possession of stolen property, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and possession of a concealed handgun without a license.
A passenger, Fernanda Perez, 27 of Goshen, was arrested on a warrant.
Fraire and Perez were taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
Police said the incident began in Nappanee when a trooper attempted to stop a Toyota Camry driven by Fraire around 4 p.m. for a traffic violation at the intersection of Rosenberger Street and West Centennial. Police reported the driver refused to stop and drove north on Ind. 19.
As the Toyota continued northbound it sideswiped a Jeep in the roundabout at the intersection of Ind. 19 and Ind. 119 and continued north, according to the police report. While traveling north, police believe the occupants of the Toyota threw items from the vehicle. Police said those items were later identified as suspected methamphetamine.
The Toyota ran over a tire deflation device (Stop Sticks) that deputies with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office deployed at the intersection of C.R. 26 and Ind. 19. The driver of the Toyota continued to flee northbound despite the Stop Sticks deflating the tires.
At the intersection of Ind. 19 and C.R. 24 the Toyota disregarded a red light and collided with a red Suzuki Reno that was traveling westbound on C.R. 24. Police reported the Toyota came to a stop due to disabling damage and the driver and passenger were taken into custody. No injuries were sustained in the two crashes.
Troopers located approximately 80 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen and suspected marijuana, the report states.
VANDALISM
• Austin Bateman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday, his vehicle was damaged by someone during the night while it was parked at 603 Gra-Roy Drive.
ARRESTS
• Goshen police assisted Norfolk Southern police in arresting an 18-year-old homeless man for violating a no trespassing order along the railroad tracks at C.R. 17 and Elkhart Road. Police did not report the name of the man but did state in a report the arrest occurred Thursday at 9 a.m.
• Misty Whitaker, 45, 115 E. Emerald St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police Thursday at 1:32 p.m. during a traffic stop on multiple warrants and a charge of synthetic identity deception.
Police reported Whitaker was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Seth Friesen, 22, 56765 C.R. 23, Bristol, was arrested by Goshen police Friday at 5:13 a.m. at the intersection of West Pike Street and Indiana Avenue. Police said they arrested Friesen on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and took him to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Glen Tharp, 19, 67169 Brentwood Drive, was cited and released on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway E., Goshen by Goshen police at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, according to a police report.
FRAUD
• Kent Beck of Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday that another person was using his identification to collect unemployment benefits.
THEFTS
• Angela Wilson, Griffin, Indiana, reported to Goshen police that a phone delivered to a relative’s address at 2626 Alpine Fir Lane, Elkhart, was stolen Thursday.
