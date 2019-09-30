POLICE NEWS: Two arrested after bullet struck a man during a dispute

Gunfire during a fight injured a Ligonier man and led to the arrests of two other men in Noble County this weekend.
Esteban Martinez, 35, Elkhart and Jonathan Hinojosa, 23, Chicago, were jailed each on a charge of criminal recklessness.
A fight involving several people had started at a home, 10331 W. 375 North, near Cromwell around 6:15 p.m. Saturday. To break it up, Hinojosa fired a handgun multiple times into the air. Martinez responded by yelling at Hinojosa and then fired his handgun several times into the ground, Noble County police said.
One of the bullets from Martinez’s gun struck Gregoria Ibarra Rangel, Ligonier, in the leg, injuring him, police said. Ibarra Rangel was driven to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment.
Police are still investigating the incident.
SCHOOL BUS CRASH
No students were injured when the side of a Concord Community Schools bus was struck by a vehicle in Elkhart Monday morning.
The driver of the vehicle had swerved to avoid the bus while it was pulling out of the Old Farm Apartment complex and onto West Mishawaka Road around 8 a.m. In the process of swerving, the vehicle struck a side mirror on the bus, damaging it and breaking the vehicle’s passenger-side rear window, according to a news release from Concord Schools.
Four intermediate school students and one high school student were on the bus at the time. They were uninjured, as were the drivers of the bus and the other vehicle, the release shows.
CHILD MOLESTATION
Lars Gustafson, 37, Milford, is charged in Kosciusko County with a Level 1 felony count of child molesting and a Level 4 felony count of vicarious sexual gratification.
Gustafson had touched a child inappropriately, according to accusations made to Milford police last Wednesday. The victim indicated inappropriate contact with Gustafson had occurred for the past six years, police said in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
During an interview with police the same day, Gustafson admitted to the sexual contact as well as coaching the victim in the performance of other acts, the affidavit shows.
Gustafson was arrested Thursday, shortly after a warrant in the case was issued.
ARRESTS
• Chynna Rhodes, 26, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of false informing as well as for a warrant after she was stopped by police at East Lincoln Avenue and North Sixth Street around 5 p.m. Sunday.
• Pablo Castaneda, 51, 1509 Westmoor Parkway, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on C.R. 11 near C.R. 26 around 9:20 p.m. Saturday.
• Cristobal Flores-Noriega, 33, Warsaw, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license following a traffic stop in the area of Ind. 15 and C.R. 40 near Goshen around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.
• Angela Kautz, 30, 19399 C.R. 18, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana and possession of a syringe following a traffic stop in the parking lot of KFC, 2709 S. Main St., in Elkhart around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Cole Gayhart, LaGrange, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 2000 north block of Ind. 3 near South Milford around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
THEFTS
• Goshen police responded to a theft from a business at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 12:10 p.m. Sunday.
• David Chadwell reported to Elkhart County police Saturday his bicycle was stolen from the Elkhart County Work Release Center, 201 N. Cottage Ave., sometime between Sept. 23 and Sept. 24.
BURGLARIES
• Randy Hambright, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police guns, electronics and fishing equipment were stolen during a burglary to his home in the 12000 block of Pine Cone Drive sometime between 6:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Marie Jones, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police two televisions, a video game console and jewelry were stolen during a burglary to her home in the 12000 block of Bonnie Lane around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Marilyn Thiess, Goshen, reported to Goshen police vandalism to her home, 841 Colonial Manor Drive, around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.