LIGONIER [mdash] Fannie Hochstetler, 87, Ligonier, died at 4 a.m., Dec. 23 at her residence. She was born Dec. 1, 1934 in Bremen to Joni and Sovilla (Miller) Gingerich. On Dec. 16, 1954 in Nappanee. She married Perry D. Hochstetler. He survives. Survivors in addition to her husband are three…