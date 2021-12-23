Two people were arrested in connection with the break-in and burglary of First Assembly of God, 1706 Westplains Drive, Goshen, at 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
Arrested were: Austin Johnson, 26, homeless, and Raiden Rose, 21, 210 S. Third St., Goshen.
According to Goshen police, officers were called to a burglary in progress at the church. When they arrived, they found a door propped open at the back of the church. Also, a window had been shattered.
Two white men, later identified as Johnson and Rose, attempted to leave the church and were arrested, police reported. They were taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
A church representative told police later that several items were stolen.
ARRESTS
- Tanner Hostetler, 21, 2436 Redspire Blvd., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana at 10:38 a.m. Wednesday. Hostetler was stopped at Pringle Drive and Clinton Street for a traffic violation prior to his arrest. He was released at the scene pending a court date.
- Walter Ramirez, 46, 175 Roxbury Park, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 2:21 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of operating a vehicle while being a habitual traffic violator. He was stopped at West Clinton Street and Constitution Avenue on a traffic stop prior to his arrest. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Erica Fleischhans, 42, 711 W. Plymouth Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a crash in the 2000 block of Lincolnway East. Fleischhans was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Makayla Brewer, 20, 2215 Decamp Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft. Brewer was arrested at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road. She was then taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Phillip Lee Ball, 44, 105 W. Essie May, North Webster, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Ball was stopped at C.R. 29 and C.R. 142 and was allegedly found to be intoxicated. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Raquel Garcia, 24, Goshen, and Daymond Peck, 20, 212 W. Wilkinson St., No. 121, Goshen, were arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 7:41 p.m. Wednesday. Garcia was stopped for several traffic infractions at Lincoln Avenue and Chicago Avenue in Goshen, according to a report from the sheriff’s office. Garcia appeared to be impaired, officers reported, and was in possession of marijuana. Peck, who was a passenger, fled on foot and was caught shortly after, police reported. Peck then indecently exposed himself in public and gave officers a false name, according to the report. Garcia and Peck were taken to the Elkhart County Jail. Garcia was not listed on the jail log, nor was she on the jail’s website. Peck’s charges include, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of a crash, criminal mischief and public indecency.
HIT-AND-RUN
Gorgonio Olivo, 1020 Eagle Drive, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 5:01 a.m. Wednesday that his Kia Sedona had been struck while it was parked in front of his house along the roadway. Police said Olivo’s car was parked properly. Police investigated, and found a 16-year-old was reportedly the other driver. The teen was released to his father.
THEFTS
- Ricardo Estrada reported to Goshen police at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday that his truck had been broken into and items stolen while parked at 61108 C.R. 17, Goshen.
Also at the same address, in a separate incident, police discovered a gray 2007 GMC Acadia had been damaged with undetermined items taken.
- Gedelson Rodriguez Rivera, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday that items were stolen from his vehicle while parked at 61108 C.R. 17, Goshen.
- Douglas Wilson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 9:11 a.m. Wednesday that his utility trailer was stolen while it was parked at 2115 Lincolnway East.
- Brayanna Hanson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday that items were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at 4024 Elkhart Road.
- Akash Sing, Mishawaka, reported to Goshen police at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday a theft from Marathon, 1149 N. Main St.
- Margaret Farr reported to Elkhart County deputies at 8:09 a.m. Tuesday that a package was stolen from 58308 Andrew Drive, Goshen, between 7:21 and 7:36 a.m. that day.
- Eric Nielsen reported to Elkhart County deputies at 8:17 a.m. Wednesday that someone stole a firearm from his unlocked vehicle while it was parked at 53972 Fox Tail Lane, Elkhart, between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
- Rick Frey, Bristol, owner of Frey Furniture, 906 Chicago Ave., Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 6:41 a.m. Wednesday that someone graffitied the front of his business.
- Josh Gobble, Union, Michigan, reported to Goshen police at 9:55 a.m. Wednesday that someone spray painted graffiti on the garage door of the Old Bag Factory, 1100 Chicago Ave.
- Brandon Soto, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday someone spray painted graffiti on his business at 417 Westfield Ave.
